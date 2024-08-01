Proposed rule would ban airlines from charging parents to sit with their children

FILE - Travelers pass through Salt Lake City International Airport on May 24, 2024, in Salt Lake City. On Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is expected to announce a new rule that would require airlines to do everything possible to ensure parents can sit with young children on flights. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

By Dee-ann Durbin, The Associated Press

Posted August 1, 2024 8:13 am.

Last Updated August 1, 2024 8:26 am.

The U.S. Department of Transportation is proposing a new rule that would ban airlines from charging parents more to sit with their young children.

Under the proposal, released Thursday, U.S. and foreign carriers would be required to seat children 13 or younger next to their parent or accompanying adult for free.

If adjacent seats aren’t available when a parent books a flight, airlines would be required to let families choose between a full refund, or waiting to see if a seat opens up. If seats don’t become available before other passengers begin boarding, airlines must give families the option to rebook for free on the next flight with available adjacent seating.

The Biden administration estimates the rule could save a family of four as much as $200 in seat fees for a round trip.

“Flying with children is already complicated enough without having to worry about that,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said.

Buttigieg pointed out that four airlines – Alaska, American, Frontier and JetBlue – already guarantee that children 13 and under can sit next to an accompanying adult for free.

Congress authorized the Department of Transportation to propose a rule banning family seating fees as part of the Federal Aviation Administration Reauthorization Act, which was signed by President Joe Biden in May.

The legislation also raises penalties for airlines that violate consumer laws and requires the Transportation Department to publish a “dashboard” so consumers can compare seat sizes on different airlines.

The department will take comments on the proposed family seating rule for the next 60 days before it crafts a final rule.

Airlines have been pushing back against the Biden administration’s campaign to eliminate what it calls “ junk fees.”

In April, the administration issued a final rule requiring airlines to automatically issue cash refunds for canceled or delayed flights and to better disclose fees for baggage or cancellations.

Airlines sued and earlier this week, a three-judge panel on the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals temporarily blocked that rule from taking effect, ruling that it “likely exceeds” the agency’s authority. The judges granted a request by airlines to halt the rule while their lawsuit plays out.

Asked whether the family seating rule could face the same fate, Buttigieg noted that the Transportation Department also has the backing of Congress, which authorized the rule.

“Any rule we put forward, we are confident it is well-founded in our authorities,” Buttigieg said during a conference call to discuss the family seating rule.

Dee-ann Durbin, The Associated Press

