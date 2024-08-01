Recount to settle narrow Virginia GOP primary between US Rep. Bob Good and a Trump-backed challenger

FILE - Virginia state Sen. John McGuire, a candidate in the Republican primary in the state's 5th Congressional District, joins supporters June 18, 2024, in Lynchburg, Va. (AP Photo/Skip Rowland, File)

By Olivia Diaz, The Associated Press

Posted August 1, 2024 12:07 am.

Last Updated August 1, 2024 12:13 am.

GOOCHLAND, Va. (AP) — A Republican primary recount is being held Thursday to settle whether John McGuire, a state senator backed by former President Donald Trump, narrowly defeated incumbent U.S. Rep. Bob Good, a conservative who chairs the hard-right House Freedom Caucus.

The recount of the election for the seat representing Virginia’s 5th Congressional District comes after elections officials certified that McGuire won by 374 votes out of nearly 63,000 ballots cast, or six-tenths of a percentage point.

Elections officials have said they are confident in the result, but Good filed a recount petition in Goochland Circuit Court, citing apparent voting irregularities in Lynchburg.

“I think conservatives across the country and the commonwealth want to make sure this result is accurate and reflects the true intent of all the voters in this election,” Good said after a mid-July hearing where the recount was scheduled.

Good was able to seek a recount because McGuire’s victory margin was less than one percent. But his campaign must pay for it since the margin is greater than half a percentage point.

A three-judge panel will oversee the recount, which is scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. and continue until all the ballots are tallied. Chief Judge Claude Worrell II estimated last month that it would cost $96,500, though that amount could change.

Good, who has served in Congress since 2021, was one of eight House Republicans who voted to oust fellow GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy as speaker in October.

After Good endorsed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the GOP presidential contest, Trump called him a backstabber and threw his support to McGuire, a former Navy SEAL.

___

Olivia Diaz is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Olivia Diaz, The Associated Press


