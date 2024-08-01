Security forces fire tear gas as anti-government protests break out across Nigeria

FILE - Labour unionists march in the streets of Lagos, Nigeria, on Aug. 2, 2023, to protest the soaring cost of living. Thousands of mostly young people poured onto the streets across Nigeria on Thursday Aug. 1, 2024 as they protested against the country’s worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation. Security forces fired tear gas to disperse some of the protesters in the capital, Abuja. (AP Photo/ Marcus Ayo, File)

By By Chinedu Asadu And Taiwo Adebayo, The Associated Press

Posted August 1, 2024 7:13 am.

Last Updated August 1, 2024 7:26 am.

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Thousands of mostly young people poured onto the streets across Nigeria on Thursday as they protested against the country’s worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation. Security forces fired tear gas to disperse protesters in several places.

In Abuja, where a court granted an order late Wednesday to restrict the protest to a stadium, Nigerian police officers were seen firing tear gas to disperse a crowd of protesters that gathered a few kilometers (miles) from the Presidential Villa.

The police also fired tear gas at protesters in Bauchi and Borno states in the conflict-battered northeast. It was not immediately clear if security forces made any arrests.

Nigeria’s public officials, frequently accused of corruption, are among the best paid in Africa, a stark contrast in a country that, despite being one of the continent’s top oil producers, also has some of the world’s poorest and hungriest people.

Roads were blocked in parts of the country by either placard-carrying protesters or armed security forces, who were deployed overnight after days of mobilization for protests against the government of Nigerian President Bola Tinubu. Some groups also staged protests in support of the Nigerian leader.

Rights groups and activists had raised concerns about a possible clampdown on the protests. Comments in recent days suggest “a troubling readiness to stifle dissent, heightening fears of a violent crackdown,” the international rights group Human Rights Watch said.

Many businesses across the country were also shut on Thursday amid fears the protests could be a replay of the deadly 2020 demonstrations against police brutality in the West African nation — or a wave of violence similar to last month’s protests in Kenya, where a tax hike led to chaos in the capital, Nairobi.

Carrying placards, bells and Nigeria’s green-and-white flag, protesters chanted songs as they listed their demands, including the reinstatement of gas and electricity subsidies whose removal as part of the government’s audacious reforms to grow the economy has had a knock-on effect on the price of just about everything else.

“People are fed up and angry because we deserve better,” said Jude Sochima, who is protesting in Abuja.

Though originally planned for 10 days, Omoyele Sowore, a former presidential aspirant and one of the protest organizers, said they won’t back down until their demands are met.

The protesters said they are also aggrieved over the country’s deadly security crises in the conflict-battered north, which Tinubu had promised to end when he was campaigning for president. Fourteen months into office, the country’s security and economic crises have persisted, and even worsened in some instances, official statistics show.

By Chinedu Asadu And Taiwo Adebayo, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Male motorcyclist dead, Hwy. 427 off-ramp at Rathburn closed
Male motorcyclist dead, Hwy. 427 off-ramp at Rathburn closed

A male motorcyclist is dead in a crash that has closed the Highway 427 off-ramp at Rathburn Road. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the motorcyclist was involved in a single-vehicle crash at around...

3m ago

Toronto parking fines are increasing today. What you need to know
Toronto parking fines are increasing today. What you need to know

Be careful where you park your car. Increased fines kick in today in Toronto, which the city says is a move to make roads safer and reduce congestion. The changes go into effect for 123 offences,...

2h ago

Report: Canada Soccer blames John Herdman for starting drone spying practice
Report: Canada Soccer blames John Herdman for starting drone spying practice

Canada Soccer blamed former coach John Herdman for starting the illegal drone spying practice that caused three Canadian women's soccer coaches — including head coach Bev Priestman — to be suspended...

3h ago

What's open and closed in Toronto on Civic Holiday
What's open and closed in Toronto on Civic Holiday

The second-last long weekend of summer is almost here. The Civic Holiday on Monday will not have as many closures as a typical holiday long weekend, but several businesses will operate on reduced hours. While...

21h ago

Top Stories

Male motorcyclist dead, Hwy. 427 off-ramp at Rathburn closed
Male motorcyclist dead, Hwy. 427 off-ramp at Rathburn closed

A male motorcyclist is dead in a crash that has closed the Highway 427 off-ramp at Rathburn Road. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the motorcyclist was involved in a single-vehicle crash at around...

3m ago

Toronto parking fines are increasing today. What you need to know
Toronto parking fines are increasing today. What you need to know

Be careful where you park your car. Increased fines kick in today in Toronto, which the city says is a move to make roads safer and reduce congestion. The changes go into effect for 123 offences,...

2h ago

Report: Canada Soccer blames John Herdman for starting drone spying practice
Report: Canada Soccer blames John Herdman for starting drone spying practice

Canada Soccer blamed former coach John Herdman for starting the illegal drone spying practice that caused three Canadian women's soccer coaches — including head coach Bev Priestman — to be suspended...

3h ago

What's open and closed in Toronto on Civic Holiday
What's open and closed in Toronto on Civic Holiday

The second-last long weekend of summer is almost here. The Civic Holiday on Monday will not have as many closures as a typical holiday long weekend, but several businesses will operate on reduced hours. While...

21h ago

Most Watched Today

2:02
Memorial ride downtown for cyclist struck and killed
Memorial ride downtown for cyclist struck and killed

Hundreds riding along Bloor street tonight to honour a cyclist who was struck and killed by a dump truck last week. The message from cycling advocates who say more preventable deaths will occur unless city officials take urgent action.

9h ago

2:45
Fears of a wider regional war grow as the political leader of Hamas is killed
Fears of a wider regional war grow as the political leader of Hamas is killed

Hamas's political leader has been killed in an airstrike in Tehran. Karling Donoghue reports on what this means for the future of region – as fears are heightened that an all-out-war is coming.

10h ago

2:31
Far-right protesters crash vigil for 3 girls killed in Southport, U.K. Knife attack
Far-right protesters crash vigil for 3 girls killed in Southport, U.K. Knife attack

Hundreds of far-right protestors showed up to the vigil for the 3 girls killed in Monday's U.K knife attack – sparking a violent clash with police. Karling Donoghue with how the riot began on the basis of mis-information about the stabbing suspect

10h ago

2:33
Fans Flock to France to see Olympic Basketball stars
Fans Flock to France to see Olympic Basketball stars

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn is in Lille, France and spoke to fans about the Olympic basketball games happening in the city and who they think will win.

13h ago

2:04
Health Minister defends Ford government's decision to cancel wastewater surveillance
Health Minister defends Ford government's decision to cancel wastewater surveillance

The Ford government has decided to to put an end to a program that was essential during the COVID-19 pandemic. Tina Yazdani with how the Deputy Premier is defending the move. 

13h ago

More Videos