Third-party candidates file to run for president, US Senate in Pennsylvania

By The Associated Press

Posted August 1, 2024 5:59 pm.

Last Updated August 1, 2024 6:56 pm.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — More than a dozen third-party candidates for president, U.S. Senate and three statewide offices filed paperwork ahead of Thursday’s deadline to get on November’s general election ballot in Pennsylvania, raising the possibility that they could play spoiler in high-stakes and close races in the battleground state.

Pennsylvania is expected to have a decisive role in the Nov. 5 presidential election between Republican nominee Donald Trump and likely Democratic nominee Kamala Harris.

A third-party candidate’s draw in a general election, while usually very small, could help tilt a close race between the major party candidates.

Four third-party candidates filed to run for president by Thursday’s 5 p.m. deadline.

Those include Robert F. Kennedy Jr. of the We the People Party, Jill Stein of the Green Party, and Claudia De la Cruz of the Party for Socialism and Liberation, according to information from the state’s election office. Because its national convention came after Pennsylvania’s signature-gathering period began, the Libertarian Party submitted signatures under a stand-in candidate who will be replaced by its presidential nominee, Chase Oliver, the party said.

Kennedy filed in June and has gained traction with a famous name and a loyal base.

Strategists from both major parties fear that he has the potential to do better than any independent presidential candidate in decades and tip the election against them.

The filings, however, may not be the last word. Legal challenges can be filed through Aug. 8 to contest whether the candidates met the requirement of filing the signatures of 5,000 registered voters.

With its 19 electoral votes, Pennsylvania is a top-tier prize that has swung between the parties in the last two presidential elections. Both were closely contested: In 2016, Trump won Pennsylvania by 44,000 votes over Democrat Hillary Clinton, and four years later Democrat Joe Biden beat Trump by 81,000 votes.

The Senate contest between Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey and Republican David McCormick could help determine control of the chamber. Three third-party candidates filed to run: John Thomas of the Libertarian Party, Leila Hazou of the Green Party and Bernard Selker of the Constitution Party.

For the open attorney general’s office, Democrat Eugene DePasquale and Republican Dave Sunday are the major party nominees. Third-party candidates filing by Thursday’s deadline were Robert Cowburn of the Libertarian Party, Richard Weiss of the Green Party, Eric Settle of the Forward Party and Justin Magill of the Constitution Party.

For treasurer, the Republican incumbent, Stacy Garrity, is being challenged by Democrat Erin McClelland. Third-party candidates who filed to run for the office are Nickolas Ciesielski of the Libertarian Party, Chris Foster of the Forward Party and Troy Bowman of the Constitution Party.

For auditor general, the Republican incumbent, Tim DeFoor, is being challenged by Democrat Malcolm Kenyatta. Third-party candidates who filed to run for the office are Reece Smith of the Libertarian Party and Alan Goodrich of the Constitution Party.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the 2024 election at https://apnews.com/hub/election-2024.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police identify suspect in arson at Jewish school
Police identify suspect in arson at Jewish school

Toronto police have identified a suspect in an arson at a Jewish school, alleging he set the fire after his belongings were removed from a shed on school property where he was taking shelter. Fire...

1h ago

Possible explosives in vehicle forced hours-long closure of Highway 400 between Innisfil and Barrie: OPP
Possible explosives in vehicle forced hours-long closure of Highway 400 between Innisfil and Barrie: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police say they closed down Highway 400 between Innisfil and Barrie for several hours on Thursday to check a disabled vehicle for explosives. Police closed the highway in both directions...

2h ago

Police search for motorcyclists who walked away from crash with 'significant injuries'
Police search for motorcyclists who walked away from crash with 'significant injuries'

Provincial police are searching for a man and a woman they say walked away from a crash involving a car and a motorcycle in Ajax. Police say the crash occurred in the westbound lanes of Highway 401...

24m ago

Canadian Summer McIntosh wins gold in women's 200m butterfly
Canadian Summer McIntosh wins gold in women's 200m butterfly

Summer McIntosh is becoming quite familiar with the Olympic podium. The Canadian swimmer captured her second Olympic title in a row when she won the women's 200-metre butterfly on Thursday. It was...

4h ago

Top Stories

Police identify suspect in arson at Jewish school
Police identify suspect in arson at Jewish school

Toronto police have identified a suspect in an arson at a Jewish school, alleging he set the fire after his belongings were removed from a shed on school property where he was taking shelter. Fire...

1h ago

Possible explosives in vehicle forced hours-long closure of Highway 400 between Innisfil and Barrie: OPP
Possible explosives in vehicle forced hours-long closure of Highway 400 between Innisfil and Barrie: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police say they closed down Highway 400 between Innisfil and Barrie for several hours on Thursday to check a disabled vehicle for explosives. Police closed the highway in both directions...

2h ago

Police search for motorcyclists who walked away from crash with 'significant injuries'
Police search for motorcyclists who walked away from crash with 'significant injuries'

Provincial police are searching for a man and a woman they say walked away from a crash involving a car and a motorcycle in Ajax. Police say the crash occurred in the westbound lanes of Highway 401...

24m ago

Canadian Summer McIntosh wins gold in women's 200m butterfly
Canadian Summer McIntosh wins gold in women's 200m butterfly

Summer McIntosh is becoming quite familiar with the Olympic podium. The Canadian swimmer captured her second Olympic title in a row when she won the women's 200-metre butterfly on Thursday. It was...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:02
Memorial ride downtown for cyclist struck and killed
Memorial ride downtown for cyclist struck and killed

Hundreds riding along Bloor street tonight to honour a cyclist who was struck and killed by a dump truck last week. The message from cycling advocates who say more preventable deaths will occur unless city officials take urgent action.

19h ago

2:45
Fears of a wider regional war grow as the political leader of Hamas is killed
Fears of a wider regional war grow as the political leader of Hamas is killed

Hamas's political leader has been killed in an airstrike in Tehran. Karling Donoghue reports on what this means for the future of region – as fears are heightened that an all-out-war is coming.

21h ago

2:31
Far-right protesters crash vigil for 3 girls killed in Southport, U.K. Knife attack
Far-right protesters crash vigil for 3 girls killed in Southport, U.K. Knife attack

Hundreds of far-right protestors showed up to the vigil for the 3 girls killed in Monday's U.K knife attack – sparking a violent clash with police. Karling Donoghue with how the riot began on the basis of mis-information about the stabbing suspect

20h ago

2:33
Fans Flock to France to see Olympic Basketball stars
Fans Flock to France to see Olympic Basketball stars

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn is in Lille, France and spoke to fans about the Olympic basketball games happening in the city and who they think will win.
2:04
Health Minister defends Ford government's decision to cancel wastewater surveillance
Health Minister defends Ford government's decision to cancel wastewater surveillance

The Ford government has decided to to put an end to a program that was essential during the COVID-19 pandemic. Tina Yazdani with how the Deputy Premier is defending the move. 
More Videos