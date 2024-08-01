Thomson Reuters reports earnings of US$841 million in Q2

Thomson Reuters logo is shown in a handout. The company says its earnings slipped in the second quarter while revenue rose.The media giant says it had earnings of $841 million in its second quarter, down from $889 million last year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 1, 2024 9:17 am.

Last Updated August 1, 2024 9:26 am.

TORONTO — Thomson Reuters says its earnings slipped in the second quarter while revenue rose and it edged up its revenue outlook.

The media giant says it had earnings of US$841 million in its second quarter, down from US$894 million last year.

It says earnings worked out to US$1.86 per share, down from US$1.90 per share last year.

The company says revenues of US$1.74 billion were up from US$1.65 billion for the same quarter last year.

Thomson Reuters says its operating profit was US$415 million, down from US$825 million last year, with the decrease in part because of a gain last year from a business sale.

The company says it expects total revenue growth for the year of around seven per cent, up from an earlier forecast of 6.5 per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 1, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:TRI)

The Canadian Press

Hwy. 427 off-ramp at Rathburn reopens after fatal motorcycle crash
Hwy. 427 off-ramp at Rathburn reopens after fatal motorcycle crash

19m ago

19m ago

Toronto parking fines are increasing today. What you need to know
Toronto parking fines are increasing today. What you need to know

4h ago

4h ago

Report: Canada Soccer blames John Herdman for starting drone spying practice
Report: Canada Soccer blames John Herdman for starting drone spying practice

4h ago

4h ago

What's open and closed in Toronto on Civic Holiday
What's open and closed in Toronto on Civic Holiday

2m ago

2m ago

2:02
Memorial ride downtown for cyclist struck and killed
Memorial ride downtown for cyclist struck and killed

Hundreds riding along Bloor street tonight to honour a cyclist who was struck and killed by a dump truck last week. The message from cycling advocates who say more preventable deaths will occur unless city officials take urgent action.

10h ago

2:45
Fears of a wider regional war grow as the political leader of Hamas is killed
Fears of a wider regional war grow as the political leader of Hamas is killed

Hamas's political leader has been killed in an airstrike in Tehran. Karling Donoghue reports on what this means for the future of region – as fears are heightened that an all-out-war is coming.

11h ago

2:31
Far-right protesters crash vigil for 3 girls killed in Southport, U.K. Knife attack
Far-right protesters crash vigil for 3 girls killed in Southport, U.K. Knife attack

Hundreds of far-right protestors showed up to the vigil for the 3 girls killed in Monday's U.K knife attack – sparking a violent clash with police. Karling Donoghue with how the riot began on the basis of mis-information about the stabbing suspect

11h ago

2:33
Fans Flock to France to see Olympic Basketball stars
Fans Flock to France to see Olympic Basketball stars

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn is in Lille, France and spoke to fans about the Olympic basketball games happening in the city and who they think will win.

15h ago

2:04
Health Minister defends Ford government's decision to cancel wastewater surveillance
Health Minister defends Ford government's decision to cancel wastewater surveillance

The Ford government has decided to to put an end to a program that was essential during the COVID-19 pandemic. Tina Yazdani with how the Deputy Premier is defending the move. 

15h ago

