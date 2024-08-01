Toronto parking fines are increasing today. What you need to know

Toronto parking enforcement
A City of Toronto parking enforcement vehicle is pictured parked in Toronto, Ontario on July 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Don Denton

By Lucas Casaletto and Michael Talbot

Posted August 1, 2024 5:43 am.

Be careful where you park your car.

Increased fines kick in today in Toronto, which the city says is a move to make roads safer and reduce congestion.

The changes go into effect for 123 offences, with some jumps more drastic than others. The increases were approved by city council in April.

Parking without paying at a meter will now cost you $50 instead of $30. Parking a car on a bicycle path will snag you a $200 ticket, up from $60.

Vehicles that impede the flow of traffic will also be hit hard.

Stopping within an intersection, a frowned-upon traffic faux pas, will also increase the fine from $60 to $200. Non-electric vehicles or electric vehicles parked and not actively charging in an electric vehicle charging stall will now be issued a $75 fine. 

You can see the full list of offences and their increases here.

“The city does not communicate parking violations or penalties of any kind via text message. Residents are urged to treat such messages as fraudulent,” reads a news release.

