Trump campaign reports raising $137 million in July, falling short of Harris’ first-week total

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Harrisburg, Pa. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

By Will Weissert, The Associated Press

Posted August 1, 2024 5:29 pm.

Last Updated August 1, 2024 5:43 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican former President Donald Trump ‘s campaign and its related affiliates announced Thursday that they had raised $138.7 million last month — less than what his new opponent in November’s election, Vice President Kamala Harris, took in during her White House bid’s opening week.

Trump’s campaign says it has $327 million in cash on hand heading into August, with the election now just a bit more than three months away. Harris’ campaign has yet to announce its July fundraising totals or say how much it has in campaign funds, but it says the vice president’s entry into the race has sparked a wave of new donations and volunteers.

The former president’s campaign, the Republican National Committee and other entities previously announced raising $331 million in the three-month period that ended in June — meaning their July totals were above that pace.

They may have been helped by Trump surviving an assassination attempt during a rally in Pennsylvania on July 13, which galvanized some of his supporters, and his subsequently announcing his running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

Some Democrats were once panicked about the party’s prospects of a November loss by President Joe Biden. But donors gave enough that Harris’ team announced it had taken in $200 million in the first week after Biden revealed on July 21 that he was abandoning his reelection bid and formally endorsing Harris.

The vice president has since intensified her travel schedule and unleased a flurry of advertising presenting her personal story and criticizing Trump. Some in her party who felt like Trump was favored in November after the 81-year-old Biden’s dismal debate performance on June 27 now see a new race with the 59-year-old Harris.

Harris will become her party’s formal presidential nominee by virtual voting of delegates to the Democratic National Convention in a process set to conclude Monday, and she is expected to name her running mate around the same time. The Democratic convention opens in Chicago on Aug. 19.

Will Weissert, The Associated Press

Possible explosives in vehicle forced hours-long closure of Highway 400 between Innisfil and Barrie: OPP
Possible explosives in vehicle forced hours-long closure of Highway 400 between Innisfil and Barrie: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police say they closed down Highway 400 between Innisfil and Barrie for several hours on Thursday to check a disabled vehicle for explosives. Police closed the highway in both directions...

1h ago

Canadian Summer McIntosh wins gold in women's 200m butterfly
Canadian Summer McIntosh wins gold in women's 200m butterfly

Summer McIntosh is becoming quite familiar with the Olympic podium. The Canadian swimmer captured her second Olympic title in a row when she won the women's 200-metre butterfly on Thursday. It was...

2h ago

Charges upgraded to murder after remains confirmed to be missing Markham woman
Charges upgraded to murder after remains confirmed to be missing Markham woman

An East Gwillimbury man is facing an upgraded charge of murder after remains found Monday were confirmed to be a Markham woman who has been missing since July 25. Members of the Homicide Unit and Search...

6h ago

Police search for motorcyclists who walked away from crash with 'significant injuries'
Police search for motorcyclists who walked away from crash with 'significant injuries'

Provincial police are searching for a man and a woman they say walked away from a crash involving a car and a motorcycle in Ajax. Police say the crash occurred in the westbound lanes of Highway 401...

1h ago

