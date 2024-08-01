UK family doctors vote to limit services to patients in a dispute over funding

By The Associated Press

Posted August 1, 2024 7:19 am.

Last Updated August 1, 2024 7:26 am.

LONDON (AP) — Family doctors in England have voted to limit the number of patients they see and refuse extra work to protest a “broken” funding model, their union said Thursday.

The British Medical Association said 98.3% of the 8,500 general practitioners who voted backed the work-to-rule action, which falls just short of a strike. The open-ended action is due to start immediately.

The state-funded National Health Service said doctors’ offices would remain open and the impact would vary from place to place.

The union described the collective action as “an act of desperation.” It said a new contract between doctors and the government, which will see services given a 1.9% funding increase for 2024-25, means many practices will struggle to stay financially viable. Doctors’ practices are funded by the government and run as independent businesses.

“We are witnessing general practice being broken,” said Dr. Katie Bramall-Stainer, chair of the union’s general practice committee for England. “The era of the family doctor has been wiped out by recent consecutive governments and our patients are suffering as a result.”

The Labour Party government elected last month has made a priority of ending more than a year of on-off strikes by public sector workers including teachers, nurses and hospital doctors, who say their pay has plummeted in real terms as their workload has grown due to increasing demand.

One of the government’s first acts was to strike a pay deal with junior doctors, who make up about half of the total medical workforce and form the backbone of hospital and clinic care. They will receive a 22% pay increase over two years in return for ending a series of strikes that piled pressure on the chronically overstretched National Health Service,

“GPs and their teams are the bedrock of the NHS, and we recognize they are working really hard and dealing with record demand,” said Dr. Amanda Doyle, NHS National Director for Primary Care and Community Services. She said the health service would “continue to work with government to find a resolution and end collective action.”

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Male motorcyclist dead, Hwy. 427 off-ramp at Rathburn closed
Male motorcyclist dead, Hwy. 427 off-ramp at Rathburn closed

A male motorcyclist is dead in a crash that has closed the Highway 427 off-ramp at Rathburn Road. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the motorcyclist was involved in a single-vehicle crash at around...

3m ago

Toronto parking fines are increasing today. What you need to know
Toronto parking fines are increasing today. What you need to know

Be careful where you park your car. Increased fines kick in today in Toronto, which the city says is a move to make roads safer and reduce congestion. The changes go into effect for 123 offences,...

2h ago

Report: Canada Soccer blames John Herdman for starting drone spying practice
Report: Canada Soccer blames John Herdman for starting drone spying practice

Canada Soccer blamed former coach John Herdman for starting the illegal drone spying practice that caused three Canadian women's soccer coaches — including head coach Bev Priestman — to be suspended...

3h ago

What's open and closed in Toronto on Civic Holiday
What's open and closed in Toronto on Civic Holiday

The second-last long weekend of summer is almost here. The Civic Holiday on Monday will not have as many closures as a typical holiday long weekend, but several businesses will operate on reduced hours. While...

21h ago

Top Stories

Male motorcyclist dead, Hwy. 427 off-ramp at Rathburn closed
Male motorcyclist dead, Hwy. 427 off-ramp at Rathburn closed

A male motorcyclist is dead in a crash that has closed the Highway 427 off-ramp at Rathburn Road. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the motorcyclist was involved in a single-vehicle crash at around...

3m ago

Toronto parking fines are increasing today. What you need to know
Toronto parking fines are increasing today. What you need to know

Be careful where you park your car. Increased fines kick in today in Toronto, which the city says is a move to make roads safer and reduce congestion. The changes go into effect for 123 offences,...

2h ago

Report: Canada Soccer blames John Herdman for starting drone spying practice
Report: Canada Soccer blames John Herdman for starting drone spying practice

Canada Soccer blamed former coach John Herdman for starting the illegal drone spying practice that caused three Canadian women's soccer coaches — including head coach Bev Priestman — to be suspended...

3h ago

What's open and closed in Toronto on Civic Holiday
What's open and closed in Toronto on Civic Holiday

The second-last long weekend of summer is almost here. The Civic Holiday on Monday will not have as many closures as a typical holiday long weekend, but several businesses will operate on reduced hours. While...

21h ago

Most Watched Today

2:02
Memorial ride downtown for cyclist struck and killed
Memorial ride downtown for cyclist struck and killed

Hundreds riding along Bloor street tonight to honour a cyclist who was struck and killed by a dump truck last week. The message from cycling advocates who say more preventable deaths will occur unless city officials take urgent action.

9h ago

2:45
Fears of a wider regional war grow as the political leader of Hamas is killed
Fears of a wider regional war grow as the political leader of Hamas is killed

Hamas's political leader has been killed in an airstrike in Tehran. Karling Donoghue reports on what this means for the future of region – as fears are heightened that an all-out-war is coming.

10h ago

2:31
Far-right protesters crash vigil for 3 girls killed in Southport, U.K. Knife attack
Far-right protesters crash vigil for 3 girls killed in Southport, U.K. Knife attack

Hundreds of far-right protestors showed up to the vigil for the 3 girls killed in Monday's U.K knife attack – sparking a violent clash with police. Karling Donoghue with how the riot began on the basis of mis-information about the stabbing suspect

10h ago

2:33
Fans Flock to France to see Olympic Basketball stars
Fans Flock to France to see Olympic Basketball stars

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn is in Lille, France and spoke to fans about the Olympic basketball games happening in the city and who they think will win.

13h ago

2:04
Health Minister defends Ford government's decision to cancel wastewater surveillance
Health Minister defends Ford government's decision to cancel wastewater surveillance

The Ford government has decided to to put an end to a program that was essential during the COVID-19 pandemic. Tina Yazdani with how the Deputy Premier is defending the move. 

13h ago

More Videos