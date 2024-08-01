Utah’s near-total abortion ban to remain blocked until lower court assesses its constitutionality

FILE - The Utah Supreme Court listens to oral arguments involving Utah's abortion trigger law, on Aug. 8, 2023, in Salt Lake City. A near-total abortion ban will remain on hold in Utah after the state Supreme Court ruled Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. that the law should remain blocked until a lower court can assess its constitutionality. (Francisco Kjolseth/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, Pool)

By Hannah Schoenbaum, The Associated Press

Posted August 1, 2024 10:45 am.

Last Updated August 1, 2024 11:12 am.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A near-total abortion ban will remain on hold in Utah after the state Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the law should remain blocked until a lower court can assess its constitutionality.

With the decision, abortion remains legal up to 18 weeks under another state law that has served as a fallback as abortion rights have been thrown into limbo.

The panel wrote in its opinion that Planned Parenthood Association of Utah had legal standing to challenge the state’s abortion trigger law, and that a lower court acted within its purview when it initially blocked the ban.

Their ruling only affects whether the restrictions remain on pause amid further legal proceedings and does not decide the final outcome of abortion policy in the state. The case will now be sent back to a lower court to determine whether the law is constitutional.

The trigger law that remains on hold would prohibit abortions except in cases when the mother’s life is at risk or there is a fatal fetal abnormality. A separate state law passed this year also would allow abortions up to 15 weeks of pregnancy in cases of rape or incest.

Utah lawmakers passed the trigger law — one of the most restrictive in the nation — in 2020 to automatically ban most abortions should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade. When Roe fell in June 2022, abortion rights advocates in Utah immediately challenged the law, and a district court judge put it on hold a few days later.

Since the U.S. Supreme Court decision, most Republican-led states have implemented abortion bans or heavy restrictions. Currently, 14 states are enforcing bans at all stages of pregnancy, with some exceptions. Four more have bans that kick in after about six weeks of pregnancy — before many women realize they’re pregnant. Besides Utah’s, the only other ban currently on hold due to a court order is in neighboring Wyoming.

When the U.S. Supreme Court determined there was no right to abortion in the federal Constitution, a key legal question became whether state constitutions have provisions that protect abortion access. State constitutions differ, and state courts have come to different conclusions. In April, the Arizona Supreme Court ruled that an abortion ban adopted in 1864 could be enforced — but lawmakers quickly repealed it.

Abortion figures to be a major issue in November’s elections, with abortion-related ballot measures going before voters in at least six states. In the seven statewide measures held since Roe was overturned, voters have sided with abortion rights advocates each time.

Hannah Schoenbaum, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Charges upgraded to murder after remains confirmed to be missing Markham woman
Charges upgraded to murder after remains confirmed to be missing Markham woman

An East Gwillimbury man is facing an upgraded charge of murder after remains found Monday were confirmed to be a Markham woman who has been missing since July 25. Members of the Homicide Unit and Search...

18m ago

10 arrested, more than 100 charges laid in Toronto SIM swap fraud investigation
10 arrested, more than 100 charges laid in Toronto SIM swap fraud investigation

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says 10 people have been arrested, and more than 100 charges have been laid in an extensive investigation concerning SIM swap fraud that affected roughly 1,500 cell phone...

breaking

33m ago

Hwy. 427 off-ramp at Rathburn reopens after fatal motorcycle crash
Hwy. 427 off-ramp at Rathburn reopens after fatal motorcycle crash

The northbound Highway 427 off-ramp at Rathburn Road reopened hours after a male motorcyclist was killed in a fatal crash. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said a passerby reported the collision at around...

1h ago

Toronto parking fines are increasing today. What you need to know
Toronto parking fines are increasing today. What you need to know

Be careful where you park your car. Increased fines kick in today in Toronto, which the city says is a move to make roads safer and reduce congestion. The changes go into effect for 123 offences,...

5h ago

Top Stories

Charges upgraded to murder after remains confirmed to be missing Markham woman
Charges upgraded to murder after remains confirmed to be missing Markham woman

An East Gwillimbury man is facing an upgraded charge of murder after remains found Monday were confirmed to be a Markham woman who has been missing since July 25. Members of the Homicide Unit and Search...

18m ago

10 arrested, more than 100 charges laid in Toronto SIM swap fraud investigation
10 arrested, more than 100 charges laid in Toronto SIM swap fraud investigation

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says 10 people have been arrested, and more than 100 charges have been laid in an extensive investigation concerning SIM swap fraud that affected roughly 1,500 cell phone...

breaking

33m ago

Hwy. 427 off-ramp at Rathburn reopens after fatal motorcycle crash
Hwy. 427 off-ramp at Rathburn reopens after fatal motorcycle crash

The northbound Highway 427 off-ramp at Rathburn Road reopened hours after a male motorcyclist was killed in a fatal crash. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said a passerby reported the collision at around...

1h ago

Toronto parking fines are increasing today. What you need to know
Toronto parking fines are increasing today. What you need to know

Be careful where you park your car. Increased fines kick in today in Toronto, which the city says is a move to make roads safer and reduce congestion. The changes go into effect for 123 offences,...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:02
Memorial ride downtown for cyclist struck and killed
Memorial ride downtown for cyclist struck and killed

Hundreds riding along Bloor street tonight to honour a cyclist who was struck and killed by a dump truck last week. The message from cycling advocates who say more preventable deaths will occur unless city officials take urgent action.

12h ago

2:45
Fears of a wider regional war grow as the political leader of Hamas is killed
Fears of a wider regional war grow as the political leader of Hamas is killed

Hamas's political leader has been killed in an airstrike in Tehran. Karling Donoghue reports on what this means for the future of region – as fears are heightened that an all-out-war is coming.

13h ago

2:31
Far-right protesters crash vigil for 3 girls killed in Southport, U.K. Knife attack
Far-right protesters crash vigil for 3 girls killed in Southport, U.K. Knife attack

Hundreds of far-right protestors showed up to the vigil for the 3 girls killed in Monday's U.K knife attack – sparking a violent clash with police. Karling Donoghue with how the riot began on the basis of mis-information about the stabbing suspect

13h ago

2:33
Fans Flock to France to see Olympic Basketball stars
Fans Flock to France to see Olympic Basketball stars

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn is in Lille, France and spoke to fans about the Olympic basketball games happening in the city and who they think will win.

16h ago

2:04
Health Minister defends Ford government's decision to cancel wastewater surveillance
Health Minister defends Ford government's decision to cancel wastewater surveillance

The Ford government has decided to to put an end to a program that was essential during the COVID-19 pandemic. Tina Yazdani with how the Deputy Premier is defending the move. 

16h ago

More Videos