West Virginia Republican Gov. Jim Justice in fight to keep historic hotel amid U.S. Senate campaign

FILE - The Greenbrier Hotel, a five-star resort in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., is seen on Nov. 30, 1998. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, is in a fight to keep his iconic Greenbrier Hotel. (AP Photo/Jon C. Hancock, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted August 1, 2024 2:16 pm.

Last Updated August 1, 2024 2:27 pm.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, is in a fight to keep his iconic Greenbrier hotel.

A legal notice announcing a public auction for the luxury resort near White Sulphur Springs due to unpaid debts was publicized in the West Virginia Daily News Wednesday — only the latest development in the Justice family’s financial woes.

Justice, who owns dozens of companies and whose net worth was estimated by Forbes Magazine to be $513 million in 2021, has been accused in numerous court claims of being late in paying millions of dollars he owes in debts for family businesses and fines for unsafe working conditions at his coal mines.

Justice, who began serving the first of his two terms as governor in 2017, bought The Greenbrier, which has hosted U.S. presidents and royalty, out of bankruptcy in 2009. The PGA Tour held a tournament at the resort from 2010 until 2019.

His family also owns The Greenbrier Sporting Club, a private luxury community with a members-only “resort within a resort.” That property was scheduled to be auctioned off this year in an attempt by Carter Bank & Trust of Martinsville, Virginia, to recover more than $300 million in business loans defaulted by the governor’s family, but a court battle between the Justice family and the bank delayed that process.

Wednesday’s notice said the auction involves 60.5 acres — including the hotel itself and the adjacent parking lot — and is scheduled for August 27 at 2 p.m. at the Greenbrier County Courthouse in Lewisburg.

A spokesperson for Justice said the impending auction is not a state government matter and the governor’s office wouldn’t comment. Campaign staff did not return an email from The Associated Press Thursday.

In a statement to West Virginia MetroNews, Justice attorney Bob Wolford accused lender JPMorgan Chase Bank of aligning with the Democrats “to undermine the next Republican Senator from West Virginia.”

The statement said that the Justice family originally secured a $142 million loan in 2014 from JPMorgan Chase and that only $9.4 million in debt remains after payments made as recently as June of this year.

On July 1, the governor was notified by JPMorgan Chase that it had sold Justice’s loan to Beltway Capital, which declared it to be in default.

“Let me be clear that the Greenbrier will not be sold, and the Justice family will take all necessary action to ensure that there will not be any adverse impact on their ownership of the Greenbrier or the Greenbrier’s operations and the ability of the Greenbrier to continue to provide world class service for its guests will be uninterrupted,” Wolford told MetroNews.

The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canadian Summer McIntosh wins gold in women's 200m butterfly
Canadian Summer McIntosh wins gold in women's 200m butterfly

Summer McIntosh is becoming quite familiar with the Olympic podium. The Canadian swimmer captured her second Olympic title in a row when she won the women's 200-metre butterfly on Thursday. It was...

2m ago

Charges upgraded to murder after remains confirmed to be missing Markham woman
Charges upgraded to murder after remains confirmed to be missing Markham woman

An East Gwillimbury man is facing an upgraded charge of murder after remains found Monday were confirmed to be a Markham woman who has been missing since July 25. Members of the Homicide Unit and Search...

3h ago

10 arrested, more than 100 charges laid in Toronto SIM swap fraud investigation
10 arrested, more than 100 charges laid in Toronto SIM swap fraud investigation

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says 10 people have been arrested, and more than 100 charges have been laid in an extensive investigation concerning SIM swap fraud that affected roughly 1,500 cell phone...

21m ago

Hwy. 427 off-ramp at Rathburn reopens after fatal motorcycle crash
Hwy. 427 off-ramp at Rathburn reopens after fatal motorcycle crash

The northbound Highway 427 off-ramp at Rathburn Road reopened hours after a male motorcyclist was killed in a fatal crash. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said a passerby reported the collision at around...

4h ago

Top Stories

Canadian Summer McIntosh wins gold in women's 200m butterfly
Canadian Summer McIntosh wins gold in women's 200m butterfly

Summer McIntosh is becoming quite familiar with the Olympic podium. The Canadian swimmer captured her second Olympic title in a row when she won the women's 200-metre butterfly on Thursday. It was...

2m ago

Charges upgraded to murder after remains confirmed to be missing Markham woman
Charges upgraded to murder after remains confirmed to be missing Markham woman

An East Gwillimbury man is facing an upgraded charge of murder after remains found Monday were confirmed to be a Markham woman who has been missing since July 25. Members of the Homicide Unit and Search...

3h ago

10 arrested, more than 100 charges laid in Toronto SIM swap fraud investigation
10 arrested, more than 100 charges laid in Toronto SIM swap fraud investigation

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says 10 people have been arrested, and more than 100 charges have been laid in an extensive investigation concerning SIM swap fraud that affected roughly 1,500 cell phone...

21m ago

Hwy. 427 off-ramp at Rathburn reopens after fatal motorcycle crash
Hwy. 427 off-ramp at Rathburn reopens after fatal motorcycle crash

The northbound Highway 427 off-ramp at Rathburn Road reopened hours after a male motorcyclist was killed in a fatal crash. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said a passerby reported the collision at around...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:02
Memorial ride downtown for cyclist struck and killed
Memorial ride downtown for cyclist struck and killed

Hundreds riding along Bloor street tonight to honour a cyclist who was struck and killed by a dump truck last week. The message from cycling advocates who say more preventable deaths will occur unless city officials take urgent action.

15h ago

2:45
Fears of a wider regional war grow as the political leader of Hamas is killed
Fears of a wider regional war grow as the political leader of Hamas is killed

Hamas's political leader has been killed in an airstrike in Tehran. Karling Donoghue reports on what this means for the future of region – as fears are heightened that an all-out-war is coming.

16h ago

2:31
Far-right protesters crash vigil for 3 girls killed in Southport, U.K. Knife attack
Far-right protesters crash vigil for 3 girls killed in Southport, U.K. Knife attack

Hundreds of far-right protestors showed up to the vigil for the 3 girls killed in Monday's U.K knife attack – sparking a violent clash with police. Karling Donoghue with how the riot began on the basis of mis-information about the stabbing suspect

16h ago

2:33
Fans Flock to France to see Olympic Basketball stars
Fans Flock to France to see Olympic Basketball stars

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn is in Lille, France and spoke to fans about the Olympic basketball games happening in the city and who they think will win.

19h ago

2:04
Health Minister defends Ford government's decision to cancel wastewater surveillance
Health Minister defends Ford government's decision to cancel wastewater surveillance

The Ford government has decided to to put an end to a program that was essential during the COVID-19 pandemic. Tina Yazdani with how the Deputy Premier is defending the move. 

19h ago

More Videos