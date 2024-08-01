WWE’s SummerSlam to be filled with action – and lots of sponsors

FILE - Cody Rhodes celebrates after winning the Undisputed WWE universal championship match during WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia, on April 7, 2024. WWE is gearing up for 2024's SummerSlam where Rhodes will be facing off against Solo Sikoa. (Monica Herdon/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, File)

By Michelle Chapman, The Associated Press

Posted August 1, 2024 10:01 am.

Last Updated August 1, 2024 11:26 am.

Just days away, WWE is gearing up for this year’s SummerSlam, which promises to bring lots of action – and sponsorships. The live event will have 12 total sponsors and six sponsorships for matches, both records for a non-WrestleMania premium live event.

Sponsorship revenue is also booming, surging more than 60% compared with last year’s SummerSlam, according to the sports entertainment company.

That SummerSlam, held at Ford Field in Detroit, brought in $7 million in sponsorship revenue, up 23% compared with 2022.

This year’s SummerSlam, which will include Cody Rhodes facing off against Solo Sikoa, will be held on Saturday at the Cleveland Browns Stadium. Among those with a match sponsorship will be Slim Jim meat snacks, which is in the second year of its partnership with WWE. Slim Jim will also receive match sponsorships at four future WWE premium live events.

Wingstop, a restaurant chain, will serve as a presenting partner for the event. Wingstop’s partnership includes two corner mat signage placements, which is the first time in WWE’s history that the ring canvas will feature this exclusive branding.

Other SummerSlam sponsors will include C4, Manscaped, Wheatley, Mike’s Hard Lemonade, Riot Games, Verizon Straight Talk and Prime, the beverage brand of YouTube stars Logan Paul and KSI that struck a deal with WWE in March.

“SummerSlam has become a premier destination for brands craving engagement and exposure to large, loyal audiences during the summer months,” Grant Norris-Jones, executive vice president and head of global partnerships for TKO, said in a statement. “Like WrestleMania, SummerSlam continues to grow in scale and popularity, allowing our partners to activate in new and unique ways across multiple mediums.”

Randal Konik of Jefferies said in a recent analyst note that there seems to be ample opportunity for management at WWE’s parent company TKO Group to drive significant sponsorship growth for WWE over the next several years.

“Given management’s success with driving significant sponsorship growth at the UFC, we would expect them to leverage a similar playbook to capitalize upon the growing sponsorship opportunity available to them at the WWE,” he wrote.

While WWE recently added ring mat sponsorship with Prime, Konik noted that the company has also added digital screens to the corners of the ring, giving it more opportunities to boost brand visibility.

Michelle Chapman, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Charges upgraded to murder after remains confirmed to be missing Markham woman
Charges upgraded to murder after remains confirmed to be missing Markham woman

An East Gwillimbury man is facing an upgraded charge of murder after remains found Monday were confirmed to be a Markham woman who has been missing since July 25. Members of the Homicide Unit and Search...

19m ago

10 arrested, more than 100 charges laid in Toronto SIM swap fraud investigation
10 arrested, more than 100 charges laid in Toronto SIM swap fraud investigation

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says 10 people have been arrested, and more than 100 charges have been laid in an extensive investigation concerning SIM swap fraud that affected roughly 1,500 cell phone...

breaking

33m ago

Hwy. 427 off-ramp at Rathburn reopens after fatal motorcycle crash
Hwy. 427 off-ramp at Rathburn reopens after fatal motorcycle crash

The northbound Highway 427 off-ramp at Rathburn Road reopened hours after a male motorcyclist was killed in a fatal crash. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said a passerby reported the collision at around...

1h ago

Toronto parking fines are increasing today. What you need to know
Toronto parking fines are increasing today. What you need to know

Be careful where you park your car. Increased fines kick in today in Toronto, which the city says is a move to make roads safer and reduce congestion. The changes go into effect for 123 offences,...

5h ago

Top Stories

Charges upgraded to murder after remains confirmed to be missing Markham woman
Charges upgraded to murder after remains confirmed to be missing Markham woman

An East Gwillimbury man is facing an upgraded charge of murder after remains found Monday were confirmed to be a Markham woman who has been missing since July 25. Members of the Homicide Unit and Search...

19m ago

10 arrested, more than 100 charges laid in Toronto SIM swap fraud investigation
10 arrested, more than 100 charges laid in Toronto SIM swap fraud investigation

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says 10 people have been arrested, and more than 100 charges have been laid in an extensive investigation concerning SIM swap fraud that affected roughly 1,500 cell phone...

breaking

33m ago

Hwy. 427 off-ramp at Rathburn reopens after fatal motorcycle crash
Hwy. 427 off-ramp at Rathburn reopens after fatal motorcycle crash

The northbound Highway 427 off-ramp at Rathburn Road reopened hours after a male motorcyclist was killed in a fatal crash. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said a passerby reported the collision at around...

1h ago

Toronto parking fines are increasing today. What you need to know
Toronto parking fines are increasing today. What you need to know

Be careful where you park your car. Increased fines kick in today in Toronto, which the city says is a move to make roads safer and reduce congestion. The changes go into effect for 123 offences,...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:02
Memorial ride downtown for cyclist struck and killed
Memorial ride downtown for cyclist struck and killed

Hundreds riding along Bloor street tonight to honour a cyclist who was struck and killed by a dump truck last week. The message from cycling advocates who say more preventable deaths will occur unless city officials take urgent action.

12h ago

2:45
Fears of a wider regional war grow as the political leader of Hamas is killed
Fears of a wider regional war grow as the political leader of Hamas is killed

Hamas's political leader has been killed in an airstrike in Tehran. Karling Donoghue reports on what this means for the future of region – as fears are heightened that an all-out-war is coming.

13h ago

2:31
Far-right protesters crash vigil for 3 girls killed in Southport, U.K. Knife attack
Far-right protesters crash vigil for 3 girls killed in Southport, U.K. Knife attack

Hundreds of far-right protestors showed up to the vigil for the 3 girls killed in Monday's U.K knife attack – sparking a violent clash with police. Karling Donoghue with how the riot began on the basis of mis-information about the stabbing suspect

13h ago

2:33
Fans Flock to France to see Olympic Basketball stars
Fans Flock to France to see Olympic Basketball stars

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn is in Lille, France and spoke to fans about the Olympic basketball games happening in the city and who they think will win.

16h ago

2:04
Health Minister defends Ford government's decision to cancel wastewater surveillance
Health Minister defends Ford government's decision to cancel wastewater surveillance

The Ford government has decided to to put an end to a program that was essential during the COVID-19 pandemic. Tina Yazdani with how the Deputy Premier is defending the move. 

16h ago

More Videos