Aerosmith retires from touring, citing permanent damage to Steven Tyler’s voice last year

FILE - Steven Tyler of Aerosmith performs during night one of their "Peace Out: The Farewell Tour" on Sept. 2, 2023, at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. The band said Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, that Tyler's voice has been permanently damaged by a vocal cord injury last year and the band will no longer tour. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted August 2, 2024 9:17 pm.

Last Updated August 2, 2024 9:26 pm.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Aerosmith says Steven Tyler’s voice has been permanently damaged by a vocal cord injury last year and the band will no longer tour.

The iconic band behind hits like “Love in an Elevator” and “Livin’ on the Edge” posted a statement Friday announcing the cancellation of remaining dates on its tour and provided an update on Tyler’s voice.

“He has spent months tirelessly working on getting his voice to where it was before his injury. We’ve seen him struggling despite having the best medical team by his side. Sadly, it is clear, that a full recovery from his vocal injury is not possible,” the statement said. “We have made a heartbreaking and difficult, but necessary, decision — as a band of brothers — to retire from the touring stage.”

Tyler announced he injured his vocal cords in September during a show on its Peace Out: The Farewell Tour. Tyler said in an Instagram statement at the time that the injury caused bleeding but that he hoped the band would be back after postponing a few shows.

Tyler’s soaring vocals have powered Aerosmith’s massive catalog of hits since its formation in 1970, including “Dream On,” “Walk This Way” and “Sweet Emotion.” They were near the start of a 40-date farewell tour when Tyler was injured.

“We’ve always wanted to blow your mind when performing. As you know, Steven’s voice is an instrument like no other,” the band said in Friday’s statement to fans.

“It has been the honor of our lives to have our music become part of yours,” the band said. “In every club, on every massive tour and at moments grand and private you have given us a place in the soundtrack of your lives.”

Aerosmith is a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and a four-time Grammy winning band. In addition to Tyler, its members are Joe Perry, Brad Whitford, Tom Hamilton and Joey Kramer.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Plea agreement for accused 9/11 mastermind and two other defendants revoked
Plea agreement for accused 9/11 mastermind and two other defendants revoked

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Friday overrode a plea agreement reached earlier this week for the accused mastermind of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks and two other defendants, reinstating them as...

23m ago

Victim in fatal Markham shooting identified, police release photo of suspect vehicle
Victim in fatal Markham shooting identified, police release photo of suspect vehicle

York Regional Police have identified a man who fatally shot in Markham on Thursday afternoon. Investigators say Chenguang Li, 50, died in hospital after he was shot several times outside of a residence...

5h ago

Man charged after allegedly sexually assaulting 3 young girls in Scarborough park
Man charged after allegedly sexually assaulting 3 young girls in Scarborough park

A 32-year-old man is facing sexual assault charges after a woman and several young girls were approached in a Scarborough park last month. Police say just before 9 p.m. on July 18, a woman was with...

4h ago

1 charged, 1 at large in hate-motivated assault investigation
1 charged, 1 at large in hate-motivated assault investigation

One man is facing charges and a second man is being sought by police in connection to a suspected hate-motivated assault in Toronto last winter. Officers were called to the Kipling Avenue and Evans...

4h ago

Top Stories

Plea agreement for accused 9/11 mastermind and two other defendants revoked
Plea agreement for accused 9/11 mastermind and two other defendants revoked

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Friday overrode a plea agreement reached earlier this week for the accused mastermind of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks and two other defendants, reinstating them as...

23m ago

Victim in fatal Markham shooting identified, police release photo of suspect vehicle
Victim in fatal Markham shooting identified, police release photo of suspect vehicle

York Regional Police have identified a man who fatally shot in Markham on Thursday afternoon. Investigators say Chenguang Li, 50, died in hospital after he was shot several times outside of a residence...

5h ago

Man charged after allegedly sexually assaulting 3 young girls in Scarborough park
Man charged after allegedly sexually assaulting 3 young girls in Scarborough park

A 32-year-old man is facing sexual assault charges after a woman and several young girls were approached in a Scarborough park last month. Police say just before 9 p.m. on July 18, a woman was with...

4h ago

1 charged, 1 at large in hate-motivated assault investigation
1 charged, 1 at large in hate-motivated assault investigation

One man is facing charges and a second man is being sought by police in connection to a suspected hate-motivated assault in Toronto last winter. Officers were called to the Kipling Avenue and Evans...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

0:46
Carjacking suspects tracked by YRP helicopter and arrested
Carjacking suspects tracked by YRP helicopter and arrested

Two suspects were tracked by a York Regional Police helicopter after an allege carjacking.

5h ago

2:41
Small Businesses ask for relief from CRA over credit card fees
Small Businesses ask for relief from CRA over credit card fees

A small business owner says the CRA needs to revisit a tax issue when it comes to customers who pay with credit cards. He’s not alone. Pat Taney reports.

7h ago

2:16
Toronto’s Caribbean Carnival weekend kicks off with annual King and Queen showcase
Toronto’s Caribbean Carnival weekend kicks off with annual King and Queen showcase

North America’s largest Caribbean carnival returns! As Jazan Grewal reports, the King and Queen showcase is just one of the many events taking place ahead of the annual parade on Saturday.

21h ago

0:33
Two injured after U-Haul crashes in Rexdale home
Two injured after U-Haul crashes in Rexdale home

Two men have been hospitalized after a truck crashed into the front window of a Rexdale home on Thursday night.

22h ago

2:44
Locals want changes to noise exemption permits in residential areas
Locals want changes to noise exemption permits in residential areas

Local residents who live near event venues in the Fort York neighbourhood say the city's noise exemption permits need to be modified for densely populated areas. Dilshad Burman reports.

More Videos