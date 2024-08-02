Albuquerque police commander fired, 7th officer resigns in scandal involving drunken driving unit

FILE - The Albuquerque Police Department headquarters is viewed Feb. 2, 2024, in Albuquerque, N.M. The Albuquerque Police Department says it has fired a former commander of its internal affairs unit. An officer who once worked with a team tasked with stopping impaired drivers has resigned in a corruption probe. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Albuquerque Police Department has fired a former commander of its internal affairs unit amid a continuing corruption investigation, officials said. An officer who once worked on a team tasked with stopping impaired drivers has resigned.

Cmdr. Mark Landavazo was fired for violation of department policies, department spokesperson Gilbert Gallegos said Thursday. Neill Elsman, who had been with the team being investigated, resigned Tuesday after returning from military leave, Gallegos added.

Efforts to reach Landavazo and Elsman for comment were unsuccessful Friday because their contact information could not be located online or in a public records search. It was unknown if the men had attorneys to speak on their behalf.

Landavazo was the first officer fired in connection with the probe.

In addition to Elsman, seven officers have now resigned in connection with the alleged case-fixing scandal. The investigation centers on reports that officers with the unit were being paid to get impaired driving cases dismissed.

The FBI is conducting its own investigation into allegations of illegal conduct, but no charges have been filed. The U.S. Attorney’s Office will determine whether there will be criminal charges against former officers accused of violating federal laws.

The police department launched the investigation into officers who were currently or previously working for the unit after learning of reports that members of the team were taking bribes to get drunken driving cases dropped.

According to documents obtained by the Albuquerque Journal, the federal probe began after a stop by an officer in August 2023 in which he allegedly told the driver to contact a certain attorney to ensure that no case would be filed in court by police.

The FBI investigation has partly focused on DWI criminal cases filed by certain officers that ended up being dismissed in court, according to the Journal. More than 150 cases alleging that motorists drove while intoxicated have been dismissed as part of the federal investigation.

“We will continue to follow the evidence and ensure everyone is held accountable,” Police Chief Harold Medina said in a statement Thursday.

