Audrey Leduc sets Canadian 100-m record at Paris Olympics

Audrey Leduc is off to a fast start in her Olympic debut.

The up-and-coming sprinter from Gatineau, Que. set a Canadian record of 10.95 seconds to win her heat in the women’s 100 metres at the Olympics in Paris.

The Laval University product broke her own record of 10.96 seconds, set in April.

Leduc, 25, is the first Canadian woman to run under 11 seconds since the late Angela Bailey clocked 10.98 in 1987.

The 10.95 is the 18th-fastest time this year, so Leduc would have to go significantly faster to qualify for the final.

Leduc’s time was fourth-fastest in the heats.

The semifinals and final are Saturday.