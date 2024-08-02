Audrey Leduc sets Canadian 100-m record at Paris Olympics

Audrey Leduc
Audrey Leduc wins her heat as she competes in the 100m semifinal at the Canadian Track and Field Olympic trials in Montreal, Friday, June 28, 2024. (Christinne Muschi/THE CANADIAN PRESS).

By Sportsnet

Posted August 2, 2024 6:53 am.

Last Updated August 2, 2024 6:55 am.

Audrey Leduc is off to a fast start in her Olympic debut.

The up-and-coming sprinter from Gatineau, Que. set a Canadian record of 10.95 seconds to win her heat in the women’s 100 metres at the Olympics in Paris.

The Laval University product broke her own record of 10.96 seconds, set in April.

Related:

Leduc, 25, is the first Canadian woman to run under 11 seconds since the late Angela Bailey clocked 10.98 in 1987.

The 10.95 is the 18th-fastest time this year, so Leduc would have to go significantly faster to qualify for the final.

Leduc’s time was fourth-fastest in the heats.

The semifinals and final are Saturday.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Two men seriously injured after moving truck crashes into Rexdale home
Two men seriously injured after moving truck crashes into Rexdale home

Two people have been hospitalized after a truck crashed into a house in Rexdale. Police say they were called to a home on Brookmere Road east of Kipling Avenue just after 7 p.m. Thursday after a U-Haul...

8h ago

Residents in densely populated Fort York say noise exemption rules need to change
Residents in densely populated Fort York say noise exemption rules need to change

Some residents in the densely populated pocket of Fort York in downtown Toronto say the city needs to do more to ensure that locals who live there can also enjoy their homes and neighbourhood while large...

11h ago

Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard set to be sentenced for sexual assault convictions
Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard set to be sentenced for sexual assault convictions

TORONTO — Former fashion tycoon Peter Nygard is expected to be sentenced today after he was convicted on four counts of sexual assault last fall. Nygard’s lawyer argued for a six-year sentence in...

3h ago

Police identify suspect in arson at Jewish school
Police identify suspect in arson at Jewish school

Toronto police have identified a suspect in an arson at a Jewish school, alleging he set the fire after his belongings were removed from a shed on school property where he was taking shelter. Fire...

13h ago

Top Stories

Two men seriously injured after moving truck crashes into Rexdale home
Two men seriously injured after moving truck crashes into Rexdale home

Two people have been hospitalized after a truck crashed into a house in Rexdale. Police say they were called to a home on Brookmere Road east of Kipling Avenue just after 7 p.m. Thursday after a U-Haul...

8h ago

Residents in densely populated Fort York say noise exemption rules need to change
Residents in densely populated Fort York say noise exemption rules need to change

Some residents in the densely populated pocket of Fort York in downtown Toronto say the city needs to do more to ensure that locals who live there can also enjoy their homes and neighbourhood while large...

11h ago

Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard set to be sentenced for sexual assault convictions
Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard set to be sentenced for sexual assault convictions

TORONTO — Former fashion tycoon Peter Nygard is expected to be sentenced today after he was convicted on four counts of sexual assault last fall. Nygard’s lawyer argued for a six-year sentence in...

3h ago

Police identify suspect in arson at Jewish school
Police identify suspect in arson at Jewish school

Toronto police have identified a suspect in an arson at a Jewish school, alleging he set the fire after his belongings were removed from a shed on school property where he was taking shelter. Fire...

13h ago

Most Watched Today

0:33
Two injured after U-Haul crashes in Rexdale home
Two injured after U-Haul crashes in Rexdale home

Two men have been hospitalized after a truck crashed into the front window of a Rexdale home on Thursday night.

8h ago

2:44
Locals want changes to noise exemption permits in residential areas
Locals want changes to noise exemption permits in residential areas

Local residents who live near event venues in the Fort York neighbourhood say the city's noise exemption permits need to be modified for densely populated areas. Dilshad Burman reports.

12h ago

2:26
Police provide motorcycle safety tips
Police provide motorcycle safety tips

It’s been a deadly week on the roads for motorcyclists. Brandon Rowe speaks with the OPP to get safety tips ahead of the long weekend.

12h ago

2:49
24 prisoners released in largest swap since cold war
24 prisoners released in largest swap since cold war

24 prisoners from 7 different countries have been released in the largest swap between the East and West seen since the cold war. Karling Donoghue reports.

13h ago

1:56
Remaining hot and humid through long weekend
Remaining hot and humid through long weekend

A mix of sun and cloud on Friday with the chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms.

9h ago

More Videos