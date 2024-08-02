Canada finishes space launch negotiations with the United States

Canada is a step closer to the final frontier after completing negotiations with the United States on an agreement around space launches. Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly attends a Liberal party fundraiser in Montreal, Wednesday, July 3, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 2, 2024 11:17 am.

Last Updated August 2, 2024 12:12 pm.

OTTAWA — Canada is a step closer to the final frontier after completing negotiations with the United States on an agreement with major implications for domestic space launches.

The agreement, which is yet to be signed, will establish the legal and technical safeguards needed to use U.S. space launch technology, expertise and data for launches in Canada.

“Canada’s vibrant and growing commercial space launch industry relies on its ability to collaborate across borders,” said Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly in a news release Friday.

She said this agreement, when in force, will position Canada as a global leader in commercial space launch.

Maritime Launch Services, the company developing Canada’s first commercial spaceport in northeastern Nova Scotia, said in a news release that the agreement is a major step forward for the industry.

“We look forward to welcoming our American clients to Nova Scotia in the coming months as we prepare for Canada’s first orbital launch from Spaceport Nova Scotia in 2026,” said president and CEO Stephen Matier.

The federal government is in the process of modernizing its regulatory framework around commercial space launch activities as the industry sees tremendous growth globally.

Ottawa has said it hopes to position Canada as future leader in commercial space launches. The country has geographical advantages, including a vast, sparsely populated territory, and high-inclination orbits.

“This development not only enhances the sector’s diversity but also strengthens its global competitiveness, reinforcing Canada’s position as a leader in space exploration and technology,” said Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne in a news release.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 2, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Potential 'torrential downpours' and thunderstorms to kick off August long weekend
Potential 'torrential downpours' and thunderstorms to kick off August long weekend

It could be a stormy start to the long weekend getaway as Environment Canada says heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to move in Friday morning and last until the evening. A special weather statement...

1h ago

Police share Air2 helicopter footage of arrests made in Markham carjacking
Police share Air2 helicopter footage of arrests made in Markham carjacking

York Regional Police (YRP) have shared footage of multiple suspects carrying out a carjacking in Markham, with the Air2 helicopter aiding in arresting two men shortly after the incident. YRP officers...

2h ago

Toronto police arrest man in alleged arson at Jewish school
Toronto police arrest man in alleged arson at Jewish school

Toronto Police Services (TPS) have arrested one man in an arson at a Jewish school, alleging he set the fire after his belongings were removed from a shed on school property where he was taking shelter. Fire...

3h ago

Police investigating Markham shooting that sent one male to hospital
Police investigating Markham shooting that sent one male to hospital

York police are investigating a shooting in Markham that sent one male to hospital. Officers were called to Harvest Moon Drive in the Kennedy Road and Steeles Avenue East area around 2:45 p.m. on Thursday. They...

1h ago

