Cardi B asks court to award her primary custody of her children with Offset, divorce records show.

FILE - Cardi B, left, and Offset arrive at the Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Jan. 25, 2020. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP, File)

By Maria Sherman, The Associated Press

Posted August 2, 2024 3:00 pm.

Last Updated August 2, 2024 3:12 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — Cardi B is seeking primary custody of her children with rapper Offset, including a baby on the way, court records in the couple’s divorce show.

The Grammy-winning hip-hop superstar is also seeking child support from Offset, known for his successful solo career and role in the trap group Migos.

Details of Cardi B’s requests were included in divorce documents obtained Friday, a day afetr they were filed Thursday in New Jersey Superior Court in Bergen County.

Cardi B, 31, and Offset, 32, have two children together: 6-year-old daughter Kulture and 2-year-old son Wave. She is pregnant with their third child, which she announced in an Instagram post Thursday. The filings state Offset is the father.

The filing says that for the past six months, Cardi B and Offset, whose birth names are Belcalis Almanzar and Kiari Cephus respectively, “have experienced irreconcilable differences … There is no reasonable prospect of reconciliation between the parties.”

A representative for Cardi B told The Associated Press on Thursday: “This is not based on any one particular incident, it has been a long time coming and is amicable.”

The hip-hop power couple — Offset is known for his role in the rap group Migos and his successful solo career — were secretly wed on Sept. 20, 2017, in Atlanta. They only announced their engagement a month later.

The details in court records were first reported Friday by celebrity website TMZ.

In 2020, Cardi B previously filed for divorce from Offset in the state of Georgia, claiming her marriage was “irretrievably broken.” She later withdrew the filing.

Maria Sherman, The Associated Press

Canadian Kylie Masse wins bronze in women's 200m backstroke
Canadian Kylie Masse wins bronze in women's 200m backstroke

Canadian swimmer Kylie Masse won a bronze medal in the women's 200-metre backstroke on Friday at the Olympics. It is the fifth career Olympic medal for Masse and the 11th for Canada at Paris 2024. Masse...

9m ago

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime, Gabriela Dabrowski win bronze medal in mixed doubles
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime, Gabriela Dabrowski win bronze medal in mixed doubles

Gabriela Dabrowski and Felix Auger-Aliassime have ended Canada’s medal drought in Olympic tennis after capturing bronze in mixed doubles at Paris 2024. The Canadian duo beat Demi Schuurs and Wesley...

1h ago

Potential 'torrential downpours' and thunderstorms to kick off August long weekend
Potential 'torrential downpours' and thunderstorms to kick off August long weekend

It could be a stormy start to the long weekend getaway as Environment Canada is warning of heavy rain and thunderstorms on Friday. A special weather statement that was in effect for Toronto and the...

updated

0m ago

Police share Air2 helicopter footage of arrests made in Markham carjacking
Police share Air2 helicopter footage of arrests made in Markham carjacking

York Regional Police (YRP) have shared footage of multiple suspects carrying out a carjacking in Markham, with the Air2 helicopter aiding in arresting two men shortly after the incident. YRP officers...

5h ago

