Death of a Black man pinned down by security guards outside a Milwaukee hotel is ruled a homicide

FILE - Rev. Al Sharpton speaks at the funeral for D'Vontaye Mitchell Thursday, July 11, 2024, in Milwaukee. Mitchell died June 30. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

By The Associated Press

Posted August 2, 2024 3:57 pm.

Last Updated August 2, 2024 4:12 pm.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The death of Black man who was pinned to the ground by security guards outside a Milwaukee hotel has been ruled a homicide, according to an autopsy released Friday.

D’Vontaye Mitchell suffocated while being restrained on June 30 and was suffering from the effects of drugs in his system, according to findings issued by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s office.

The findings state that Mitchell’s immediate cause of death was “restraint asphyxia and toxic effects of cocaine and methamphetamine.” The homicide ruling confirms the medical examiner’s office’s preliminary finding made last month that Mitchell’s death was a homicide

The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s office said previously that it and police investigators were awaiting full autopsy results and that the case was being reviewed as a homicide.

The Associated Press sent an email and left a phone message Friday for the district attorney’s office seeking comment on the autopsy report and asking whether its findings would be taken into consideration when decisions on charges are made.

The autopsy, signed Wednesday by assistant medical examiner Lauren A. Decker, states that Mitchell’s “injury” happened while he was “restrained in prone position by multiple individuals after drug (cocaine, methamphetamine) use.”

It also states that Mitchell had the “significant conditions” of hypertensive cardiovascular disease and morbid obesity. A separate demographic report released by the medical examiner’s office states that Mitchell was 6 feet (1.8 meters) tall and weighed 301 pounds (137 kilograms).

The medical examiner’s office also released an investigative report on Friday that said Mitchell “was restrained by four people after being combative in the hotel lobby.”

“He reportedly went unresponsive while staff awaited police arrival,” the report said.

Mitchell died after he was held down on his stomach by security guards outside a Hyatt Regency hotel. Police have said he entered the hotel, caused a disturbance and fought with the guards as they were escorting him out.

Relatives of Mitchell and their lawyers had previously reviewed hotel surveillance video provided by the district attorney’s office. They described seeing Mitchell being chased inside the hotel by security guards and then dragged outside where he was beaten.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is part of a team of lawyers representing Mitchell’s family, has said video recorded by a bystander and circulating on social media shows security guards with their knees on Mitchell’s back and neck. Crump has also questioned why Milwaukee authorities had not filed any charges related to Mitchell’s death.

Crump and Mitchell’s family said Friday in a statement that the autopsy findings and homicide ruling “demand immediate charges against” those involved in Mitchell’s death.

“Mitchell was in the midst of a mental health crisis and, instead of abiding by their duty to protect and serve, the security officers and other Hyatt staff used excessive force that inflicted injury resulting in death,” the statement says. “We will not rest until we achieve justice for Mitchell and his grieving family.”

Aimbridge Hospitality, the company that manages the hotel, said previously that several employees involved in Mitchell’s death have been fired.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canadian Kylie Masse wins bronze in women's 200m backstroke
Canadian Kylie Masse wins bronze in women's 200m backstroke

Canadian swimmer Kylie Masse won a bronze medal in the women's 200-metre backstroke on Friday at the Olympics. It is the fifth career Olympic medal for Masse and the 11th for Canada at Paris 2024. Masse...

1h ago

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime, Gabriela Dabrowski win bronze medal in mixed doubles
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime, Gabriela Dabrowski win bronze medal in mixed doubles

Gabriela Dabrowski and Felix Auger-Aliassime have ended Canada’s medal drought in Olympic tennis after capturing bronze in mixed doubles at Paris 2024. The Canadian duo beat Demi Schuurs and Wesley...

3h ago

Potential 'torrential downpours' and thunderstorms to kick off August long weekend
Potential 'torrential downpours' and thunderstorms to kick off August long weekend

It could be a stormy start to the long weekend getaway as Environment Canada is warning of heavy rain and thunderstorms on Friday. A special weather statement that was in effect for Toronto and the...

52m ago

Police share Air2 helicopter footage of arrests made in Markham carjacking
Police share Air2 helicopter footage of arrests made in Markham carjacking

York Regional Police (YRP) have shared footage of multiple suspects carrying out a carjacking in Markham, with the Air2 helicopter aiding in arresting two men shortly after the incident. YRP officers...

37m ago

Top Stories

Canadian Kylie Masse wins bronze in women's 200m backstroke
Canadian Kylie Masse wins bronze in women's 200m backstroke

Canadian swimmer Kylie Masse won a bronze medal in the women's 200-metre backstroke on Friday at the Olympics. It is the fifth career Olympic medal for Masse and the 11th for Canada at Paris 2024. Masse...

1h ago

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime, Gabriela Dabrowski win bronze medal in mixed doubles
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime, Gabriela Dabrowski win bronze medal in mixed doubles

Gabriela Dabrowski and Felix Auger-Aliassime have ended Canada’s medal drought in Olympic tennis after capturing bronze in mixed doubles at Paris 2024. The Canadian duo beat Demi Schuurs and Wesley...

3h ago

Potential 'torrential downpours' and thunderstorms to kick off August long weekend
Potential 'torrential downpours' and thunderstorms to kick off August long weekend

It could be a stormy start to the long weekend getaway as Environment Canada is warning of heavy rain and thunderstorms on Friday. A special weather statement that was in effect for Toronto and the...

52m ago

Police share Air2 helicopter footage of arrests made in Markham carjacking
Police share Air2 helicopter footage of arrests made in Markham carjacking

York Regional Police (YRP) have shared footage of multiple suspects carrying out a carjacking in Markham, with the Air2 helicopter aiding in arresting two men shortly after the incident. YRP officers...

37m ago

Most Watched Today

0:33
Two injured after U-Haul crashes in Rexdale home
Two injured after U-Haul crashes in Rexdale home

Two men have been hospitalized after a truck crashed into the front window of a Rexdale home on Thursday night.

17h ago

2:44
Locals want changes to noise exemption permits in residential areas
Locals want changes to noise exemption permits in residential areas

Local residents who live near event venues in the Fort York neighbourhood say the city's noise exemption permits need to be modified for densely populated areas. Dilshad Burman reports.

21h ago

2:26
Police provide motorcycle safety tips
Police provide motorcycle safety tips

It’s been a deadly week on the roads for motorcyclists. Brandon Rowe speaks with the OPP to get safety tips ahead of the long weekend.

22h ago

2:06
Does Canada's housing market face an oversupply risk?
Does Canada's housing market face an oversupply risk?

A forecast from Oxford Economics says the CMHC has overestimated the number of new homes Canada needs to reach affordability. But one real estate & data professor says that's because of differing definitions of affordability.

20h ago

2:41
Magnifying police presence in priority neighborhoods
Magnifying police presence in priority neighborhoods

Toronto Police are increasing their presence and visibility in three divisions across the city. It's a pilot program that is set to help combat crime in these communities. Shauna Hunt has the details and the public's reaction.

22h ago

More Videos