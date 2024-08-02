Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard set to be sentenced for sexual assault convictions

Former fashion tycoon Peter Nygard is expected to be sentenced today after he was convicted on four counts of sexual assault last fall. Seen through a police vehicle window, Nygard arrives to a Courthouse in Toronto, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 2, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated August 2, 2024 4:12 am.

TORONTO — Former fashion tycoon Peter Nygard is expected to be sentenced today after he was convicted on four counts of sexual assault last fall.

Nygard’s lawyer argued for a six-year sentence in a Toronto court last week, citing the 83-year-old’s advanced age and multiple health challenges, while prosecutors have asked for a sentence of 15 years.

Both defence and Crown have asked the court to give Nygard credit for each of the more than 1,000 days he has spent in custody so far, but prosecutors say that credit should be calculated on a one-to-one basis, rather than 1.5.

Nygard was found guilty last November of four sex assault charges, but was found not guilty of a fifth count as well as one of forcible confinement.

The allegations against him dated from the 1980s until the mid-2000s.

Nygard also faces charges in two other provinces and is awaiting extradition to the United States.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 2, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Two men seriously injured after moving truck crashes into Rexdale home
Two men seriously injured after moving truck crashes into Rexdale home

Two people have been hospitalized after a truck crashed into a house in Rexdale. Police say they were called to a home on Brookmere Road east of Kipling Avenue just after 7 p.m. Thursday after a U-Haul...

5h ago

Residents in densely populated Fort York say noise exemption rules need to change
Residents in densely populated Fort York say noise exemption rules need to change

Some residents in the densely populated pocket of Fort York in downtown Toronto say the city needs to do more to ensure that locals who live there can also enjoy their homes and neighbourhood while large...

8h ago

Police identify suspect in arson at Jewish school
Police identify suspect in arson at Jewish school

Toronto police have identified a suspect in an arson at a Jewish school, alleging he set the fire after his belongings were removed from a shed on school property where he was taking shelter. Fire...

10h ago

Possible explosives in vehicle forced hours-long closure of Highway 400 between Innisfil and Barrie: OPP
Possible explosives in vehicle forced hours-long closure of Highway 400 between Innisfil and Barrie: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police say they closed down Highway 400 between Innisfil and Barrie for several hours on Thursday to check a disabled vehicle for explosives. Police closed the highway in both directions...

12h ago

Top Stories

Two men seriously injured after moving truck crashes into Rexdale home
Two men seriously injured after moving truck crashes into Rexdale home

Two people have been hospitalized after a truck crashed into a house in Rexdale. Police say they were called to a home on Brookmere Road east of Kipling Avenue just after 7 p.m. Thursday after a U-Haul...

5h ago

Residents in densely populated Fort York say noise exemption rules need to change
Residents in densely populated Fort York say noise exemption rules need to change

Some residents in the densely populated pocket of Fort York in downtown Toronto say the city needs to do more to ensure that locals who live there can also enjoy their homes and neighbourhood while large...

8h ago

Police identify suspect in arson at Jewish school
Police identify suspect in arson at Jewish school

Toronto police have identified a suspect in an arson at a Jewish school, alleging he set the fire after his belongings were removed from a shed on school property where he was taking shelter. Fire...

10h ago

Possible explosives in vehicle forced hours-long closure of Highway 400 between Innisfil and Barrie: OPP
Possible explosives in vehicle forced hours-long closure of Highway 400 between Innisfil and Barrie: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police say they closed down Highway 400 between Innisfil and Barrie for several hours on Thursday to check a disabled vehicle for explosives. Police closed the highway in both directions...

12h ago

Most Watched Today

2:16
Toronto’s Caribbean Carnival weekend kicks off with annual King and Queen showcase
Toronto’s Caribbean Carnival weekend kicks off with annual King and Queen showcase

North America’s largest Caribbean carnival returns! As Jazan Grewal reports, the King and Queen showcase is just one of the many events taking place ahead of the annual parade on Saturday.

5h ago

0:33
Two injured after U-Haul crashes in Rexdale home
Two injured after U-Haul crashes in Rexdale home

Two men have been hospitalized after a truck crashed into the front window of a Rexdale home on Thursday night.

5h ago

2:44
Locals want changes to noise exemption permits in residential areas
Locals want changes to noise exemption permits in residential areas

Local residents who live near event venues in the Fort York neighbourhood say the city's noise exemption permits need to be modified for densely populated areas. Dilshad Burman reports.

9h ago

2:26
Police provide motorcycle safety tips
Police provide motorcycle safety tips

It’s been a deadly week on the roads for motorcyclists. Brandon Rowe speaks with the OPP to get safety tips ahead of the long weekend.

9h ago

2:49
24 prisoners released in largest swap since cold war
24 prisoners released in largest swap since cold war

24 prisoners from 7 different countries have been released in the largest swap between the East and West seen since the cold war. Karling Donoghue reports.

10h ago

More Videos