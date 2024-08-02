Four-year-old boy drowns in residential pool southwest of Montreal

A four-year-old boy drowned on Thursday in a residential pool south of Montreal.Quebec's provincial flag flies in Ottawa, Friday July 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 2, 2024 11:46 am.

Last Updated August 2, 2024 11:56 am.

BEAUHARNOIS, Que. — A four-year-old boy drowned Thursday night in a residential pool southwest of Montreal.

Emergency services were alerted at around 8:30 p.m. about a child in cardiac arrest who had been found in a pool in Beauharnois, Que.

Local police say the child was declared dead at a nearby hospital.

Police say they are still trying to determine how the boy ended up in the pool.

On Facebook, officials with the town of Beauharnois said they were at a loss for words to describe their sadness.

They said the town offers its sincere thoughts to the boy, his family and neighbours.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 2, 2024.

The Canadian Press

