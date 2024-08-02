Harris raised a massive $310 million in July, as she looks to reset November’s race against Trump

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

By Will Weissert, The Associated Press

Posted August 2, 2024 6:25 am.

Last Updated August 2, 2024 6:26 am.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris ‘ campaign announced Friday that it raised $310 million last month, an eyepopping sum showing that donors who once seemed spooked about the prospects for November’s election with President Joe Biden are now offering mountains of cash to boost his former No. 2.

The haul by Harris, the Democratic National Committee and affiliated entities far outpaced Republican former President Donald Trump, whose campaign and assorted committees said they took in $138.7 million for July.

The vice president’s campaign also says it entered August with $377 million in cash on hand, which it described as the most for any presidential candidate at this point in the cycle. It was also well above the $327 million Trump’s team announced having to start the month.

“The tremendous outpouring of support we’ve seen in just a short time makes clear the Harris coalition is mobilized, growing, and ready to put in the work to defeat Trump this November,” Harris campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez said in a statement. “Our money is going to the work that wins close elections.”

Trump’s totals for July were augmented by an assassination attempt against the former president during a rally in Pennsylvania, which galvanized some of his fiercest supporters, and by his subsequent revealing of his running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

Harris’ team, meanwhile, is hoping for another jolt early next week, when she’s expected to announce her own running mate, and during the Democratic convention, which opens in Chicago on Aug. 19.

The figures released by both campaigns this week do not include full Federal Elections Commission fillings, which will come later this month. That makes it difficult to determine how much of Harris’ haul came after Biden announced on July 21 that he was abandoning his reelection bid and endorsing Harris.

That decision followed weeks of some top Democratic donors, as well as dozens of members of Congress, urging the 81-year-old president to step aside after his dismal debate performance on June 27.

Still, Harris’ team had previously announced that it took in more than $200 million during her first week as a presidential candidate, meaning that the lion’s share of July’s strong haul came after the vice president took over the top of the ticket. She is looking to reset the race against Trump, stepping up her travel schedule and sharply criticizing the Republican nominee as she leans more heavily into telling her personal and professional story.

The vice president is set to become her party’s formal presidential nominee through virtual voting by Democratic convention delegates, set to conclude Monday.

Her campaign said that two-thirds of its July donations came from first-time contributors in the 2024 election cycle. In all, the month saw more than 3 million donors make more than 4.2 million contributions — with more than 2 million donors making their first donation this cycle, while 94% of July’s donations were under $200.

The campaign said 60% of its donors in July were women as Harris prepares to be the first woman of color to be nominated for president by a major political party.

Since her presidential campaign began, Harris’ fundraising has been bolstered by virtual fundraisers organized around supporters of distinct backgrounds including Black Women for Harris, Latinas for Harris and even a White Dudes for Harris. Together they raised more than $20 million, her campaign said.

Fundraising aside, the Harris campaign said that by last weekend it had signed up 170,000 new volunteers and held 2,300 events mobilizing thousands of supporters across battleground states.

Will Weissert, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Two men seriously injured after moving truck crashes into Rexdale home
Two men seriously injured after moving truck crashes into Rexdale home

Two people have been hospitalized after a truck crashed into a house in Rexdale. Police say they were called to a home on Brookmere Road east of Kipling Avenue just after 7 p.m. Thursday after a U-Haul...

8h ago

Residents in densely populated Fort York say noise exemption rules need to change
Residents in densely populated Fort York say noise exemption rules need to change

Some residents in the densely populated pocket of Fort York in downtown Toronto say the city needs to do more to ensure that locals who live there can also enjoy their homes and neighbourhood while large...

11h ago

Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard set to be sentenced for sexual assault convictions
Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard set to be sentenced for sexual assault convictions

TORONTO — Former fashion tycoon Peter Nygard is expected to be sentenced today after he was convicted on four counts of sexual assault last fall. Nygard’s lawyer argued for a six-year sentence in...

3h ago

Police identify suspect in arson at Jewish school
Police identify suspect in arson at Jewish school

Toronto police have identified a suspect in an arson at a Jewish school, alleging he set the fire after his belongings were removed from a shed on school property where he was taking shelter. Fire...

14h ago

Top Stories

Two men seriously injured after moving truck crashes into Rexdale home
Two men seriously injured after moving truck crashes into Rexdale home

Two people have been hospitalized after a truck crashed into a house in Rexdale. Police say they were called to a home on Brookmere Road east of Kipling Avenue just after 7 p.m. Thursday after a U-Haul...

8h ago

Residents in densely populated Fort York say noise exemption rules need to change
Residents in densely populated Fort York say noise exemption rules need to change

Some residents in the densely populated pocket of Fort York in downtown Toronto say the city needs to do more to ensure that locals who live there can also enjoy their homes and neighbourhood while large...

11h ago

Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard set to be sentenced for sexual assault convictions
Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard set to be sentenced for sexual assault convictions

TORONTO — Former fashion tycoon Peter Nygard is expected to be sentenced today after he was convicted on four counts of sexual assault last fall. Nygard’s lawyer argued for a six-year sentence in...

3h ago

Police identify suspect in arson at Jewish school
Police identify suspect in arson at Jewish school

Toronto police have identified a suspect in an arson at a Jewish school, alleging he set the fire after his belongings were removed from a shed on school property where he was taking shelter. Fire...

14h ago

Most Watched Today

0:33
Two injured after U-Haul crashes in Rexdale home
Two injured after U-Haul crashes in Rexdale home

Two men have been hospitalized after a truck crashed into the front window of a Rexdale home on Thursday night.

8h ago

2:44
Locals want changes to noise exemption permits in residential areas
Locals want changes to noise exemption permits in residential areas

Local residents who live near event venues in the Fort York neighbourhood say the city's noise exemption permits need to be modified for densely populated areas. Dilshad Burman reports.

12h ago

2:26
Police provide motorcycle safety tips
Police provide motorcycle safety tips

It’s been a deadly week on the roads for motorcyclists. Brandon Rowe speaks with the OPP to get safety tips ahead of the long weekend.

12h ago

2:49
24 prisoners released in largest swap since cold war
24 prisoners released in largest swap since cold war

24 prisoners from 7 different countries have been released in the largest swap between the East and West seen since the cold war. Karling Donoghue reports.

13h ago

1:56
Remaining hot and humid through long weekend
Remaining hot and humid through long weekend

A mix of sun and cloud on Friday with the chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms.

9h ago

More Videos