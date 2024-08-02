Hot weather for B.C. long weekend expected to dry out forest fuels

An aerial view of a wildfire burning on Steamboat Mountain is shown in a July 17, 2024 BC Wildfire Service handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-BC Wildfire Service **MANDATORY CREDIT**

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 2, 2024 2:31 pm.

Last Updated August 2, 2024 2:42 pm.

The BC Wildfire Service says it now considers eight of the more than 300 fires burning across the province as “wildfires of note,” as crews prepare for hot and dry conditions in the south of the province over the upcoming long weekend.

The Dunn Creek fire, about 100 kilometres north of Kamloops, and Sitkum Creek fire, northeast of Vernon, were added to the list of six wildfires of note, which are either highly visible or pose a threat to public safety or infrastructure.

The wildfire service says a “drying trend” in the south comes after a couple days of high temperatures and no rain, conditions that are expected to dry out forest fuels and make them more susceptible to burning.

Environment Canada has issued more than 20 heat warnings in the province, saying an “extended period” of hot weather is expected for much of the southern Interior region covering the Fraser Canyon, the Okanagan Valley, the South Thompson, Boundary, the West and East Kootenays, and several other parts of B.C.

The wildfire service says B.C.’s north will be hit with thunderstorms and rain, although a campfire ban has been lifted in time for the long weekend in the Prince George and northwest fire centres.

It says parts of the south will see increased lighting strikes, and that people should be wary of “any activity that could introduce sparks into the forest.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published August 2, 2024

The Canadian Press

