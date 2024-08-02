Judge suspends Justin Timberlake’s driver’s license in New York over DWI arrest

Justin Timberlake, center, appears by video during his arraignment in Sag Harbor Justice Carl Irace's courtroom on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024 in Sag Harbor, N.Y. (John Roca/Newsday via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted August 2, 2024 12:23 pm.

Last Updated August 2, 2024 1:21 pm.

Justin Timberlake made a virtual court appearance Friday in his drunken driving case on Long Island, saying little during the brief proceeding as a judge accepted his not-guilty plea and suspended his right to drive in New York.

Police in the seaside village of Sag Harbor arrested Timberlake June 18 after they say he ran a stop sign, veered out of his lane and got out of his BMW smelling of alcohol.

The former NSYNC singer, who is on tour in Europe, wasn’t required by the court to return to the U.S. for his court date. He is performing Saturday night in Antwerp, Belgium.

His attorney, Edward Burke Jr., has maintained that Timberlake was not drunk and that the case should be dropped.

“The facts remain he was not intoxicated,” Burke said Friday, according to Newsday. “I’ll say it again: Justin Timberlake was not intoxicated and we’re very confident that charge, that criminal charge, will be dismissed.”

Sag Harbor Village Justice Carl Irace suspended Timberlake’s Tennessee driver’s license in New York state and threatened to impose a gag order on Burke, saying the attorney’s comments to the media have been inappropriate.

Irace set a next court date for Aug. 9.

Timberlake had appeared in court in person previously but his arraignment needed to be repeated because of a paperwork oversight. Burke said the original charging document lacked a police sergeant’s signature.

Assistant District Attorney Ashley Cangro said new documents were filed July 2 to address that flaw.

Timberlake was pulled over after leaving a Sag Harbor hotel around 12:30 a.m., according to police.

“His eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests,” police said in a court filing.

Timberlake, 43, told the officer he had had one martini and was following some friends home, according to police. He was arrested and spent the night in custody at a police station.

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime, Gabriela Dabrowski win bronze medal in mixed doubles
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime, Gabriela Dabrowski win bronze medal in mixed doubles

Gabriela Dabrowski and Felix Auger-Aliassime have ended Canada’s medal drought in Olympic tennis after capturing bronze in mixed doubles at Paris 2024. The Canadian duo beat Demi Schuurs and Wesley...

16m ago

Potential 'torrential downpours' and thunderstorms to kick off August long weekend
Potential 'torrential downpours' and thunderstorms to kick off August long weekend

It could be a stormy start to the long weekend getaway as Environment Canada says heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to move in Friday. A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto and...

34m ago

Police share Air2 helicopter footage of arrests made in Markham carjacking
Police share Air2 helicopter footage of arrests made in Markham carjacking

York Regional Police (YRP) have shared footage of multiple suspects carrying out a carjacking in Markham, with the Air2 helicopter aiding in arresting two men shortly after the incident. YRP officers...

3h ago

Toronto police arrest man in alleged arson at Jewish school
Toronto police arrest man in alleged arson at Jewish school

Toronto Police Services (TPS) have arrested one man in an arson at a Jewish school, alleging he set the fire after his belongings were removed from a shed on school property where he was taking shelter. Fire...

4h ago

0:33
Two injured after U-Haul crashes in Rexdale home
Two injured after U-Haul crashes in Rexdale home

Two men have been hospitalized after a truck crashed into the front window of a Rexdale home on Thursday night.

14h ago

2:44
Locals want changes to noise exemption permits in residential areas
Locals want changes to noise exemption permits in residential areas

Local residents who live near event venues in the Fort York neighbourhood say the city's noise exemption permits need to be modified for densely populated areas. Dilshad Burman reports.

18h ago

2:26
Police provide motorcycle safety tips
Police provide motorcycle safety tips

It’s been a deadly week on the roads for motorcyclists. Brandon Rowe speaks with the OPP to get safety tips ahead of the long weekend.

18h ago

2:06
Does Canada's housing market face an oversupply risk?
Does Canada's housing market face an oversupply risk?

A forecast from Oxford Economics says the CMHC has overestimated the number of new homes Canada needs to reach affordability. But one real estate & data professor says that's because of differing definitions of affordability.

17h ago

2:49
24 prisoners released in largest swap since cold war
24 prisoners released in largest swap since cold war

24 prisoners from 7 different countries have been released in the largest swap between the East and West seen since the cold war. Karling Donoghue reports.

19h ago

