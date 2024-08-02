July auto sales bounce back after software outage: DesRosiers

TORONTO — DesRosiers Automotive Consultants says July sales bounced back after a flat performance a month earlier when dealerships were dealing with a major software outage.

The consultancy estimates light vehicle sales in July were up 11 per cent from 2023 levels.

The agency adds a year-over-year jump in July sales was expected as July 2023 was not a great month for vehicle sales.

DesRosiers says, overall, sales came in at 161,000 units, still considerably lower than pre-pandemic levels when typical sales ranged between 170,000 and 185,000 units.

Andrew King, managing partner of DesRosiers, says July performance varied widely by vehicle company, with some automakers recording a decline in sales while others saw a surge.

DesRosiers says it will be watching August sales closely for signs of stability in the marketplace.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 2, 2024.

The Canadian Press