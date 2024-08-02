July auto sales bounce back after software outage: DesRosiers

Pickup trucks are pictured at an automotive dealership in Ottawa on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. DesRosiers Automotive Consultants say July sales bounced back after a flat performance a month earlier due to software outage at dealerships. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 2, 2024 11:50 am.

Last Updated August 2, 2024 11:56 am.

TORONTO — DesRosiers Automotive Consultants says July sales bounced back after a flat performance a month earlier when dealerships were dealing with a major software outage.

The consultancy estimates light vehicle sales in July were up 11 per cent from 2023 levels.

The agency adds a year-over-year jump in July sales was expected as July 2023 was not a great month for vehicle sales.

DesRosiers says, overall, sales came in at 161,000 units, still considerably lower than pre-pandemic levels when typical sales ranged between 170,000 and 185,000 units.

Andrew King, managing partner of DesRosiers, says July performance varied widely by vehicle company, with some automakers recording a decline in sales while others saw a surge.

DesRosiers says it will be watching August sales closely for signs of stability in the marketplace.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 2, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Potential 'torrential downpours' and thunderstorms to kick off August long weekend
Potential 'torrential downpours' and thunderstorms to kick off August long weekend

It could be a stormy start to the long weekend getaway as Environment Canada says heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to move in Friday morning and last until the evening. A special weather statement...

1h ago

Police share Air2 helicopter footage of arrests made in Markham carjacking
Police share Air2 helicopter footage of arrests made in Markham carjacking

York Regional Police (YRP) have shared footage of multiple suspects carrying out a carjacking in Markham, with the Air2 helicopter aiding in arresting two men shortly after the incident. YRP officers...

2h ago

Toronto police arrest man in alleged arson at Jewish school
Toronto police arrest man in alleged arson at Jewish school

Toronto Police Services (TPS) have arrested one man in an arson at a Jewish school, alleging he set the fire after his belongings were removed from a shed on school property where he was taking shelter. Fire...

3h ago

Police investigating Markham shooting that sent one male to hospital
Police investigating Markham shooting that sent one male to hospital

York police are investigating a shooting in Markham that sent one male to hospital. Officers were called to Harvest Moon Drive in the Kennedy Road and Steeles Avenue East area around 2:45 p.m. on Thursday. They...

1h ago

Top Stories

Potential 'torrential downpours' and thunderstorms to kick off August long weekend
Potential 'torrential downpours' and thunderstorms to kick off August long weekend

It could be a stormy start to the long weekend getaway as Environment Canada says heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to move in Friday morning and last until the evening. A special weather statement...

1h ago

Police share Air2 helicopter footage of arrests made in Markham carjacking
Police share Air2 helicopter footage of arrests made in Markham carjacking

York Regional Police (YRP) have shared footage of multiple suspects carrying out a carjacking in Markham, with the Air2 helicopter aiding in arresting two men shortly after the incident. YRP officers...

2h ago

Toronto police arrest man in alleged arson at Jewish school
Toronto police arrest man in alleged arson at Jewish school

Toronto Police Services (TPS) have arrested one man in an arson at a Jewish school, alleging he set the fire after his belongings were removed from a shed on school property where he was taking shelter. Fire...

3h ago

Police investigating Markham shooting that sent one male to hospital
Police investigating Markham shooting that sent one male to hospital

York police are investigating a shooting in Markham that sent one male to hospital. Officers were called to Harvest Moon Drive in the Kennedy Road and Steeles Avenue East area around 2:45 p.m. on Thursday. They...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:33
Two injured after U-Haul crashes in Rexdale home
Two injured after U-Haul crashes in Rexdale home

Two men have been hospitalized after a truck crashed into the front window of a Rexdale home on Thursday night.

13h ago

2:44
Locals want changes to noise exemption permits in residential areas
Locals want changes to noise exemption permits in residential areas

Local residents who live near event venues in the Fort York neighbourhood say the city's noise exemption permits need to be modified for densely populated areas. Dilshad Burman reports.

16h ago

2:26
Police provide motorcycle safety tips
Police provide motorcycle safety tips

It’s been a deadly week on the roads for motorcyclists. Brandon Rowe speaks with the OPP to get safety tips ahead of the long weekend.

17h ago

2:06
Does Canada's housing market face an oversupply risk?
Does Canada's housing market face an oversupply risk?

A forecast from Oxford Economics says the CMHC has overestimated the number of new homes Canada needs to reach affordability. But one real estate & data professor says that's because of differing definitions of affordability.

15h ago

2:49
24 prisoners released in largest swap since cold war
24 prisoners released in largest swap since cold war

24 prisoners from 7 different countries have been released in the largest swap between the East and West seen since the cold war. Karling Donoghue reports.

18h ago

More Videos