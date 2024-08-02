Man charged after allegedly sexually assaulting 3 young girls in Scarborough park

Photo of Alaa Hejazi
Photo of Alaa Hejazi who is charged in an alleged sexual assault of three young girls in a Scarborough park. TPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted August 2, 2024 5:02 pm.

Last Updated August 2, 2024 5:03 pm.

A 32-year-old man is facing sexual assault charges after a woman and several young girls were approached in a Scarborough park last month.

Police say just before 9 p.m. on July 18, a woman was with her two young daughters at Wexford Park in the Elm Bank Road and Pharmacy Avenue area when a man approached her from behind and allegedly grabbed her arm. The woman managed to grab her children and leave the park. The man followed her for a short distance before walking away.

Investigators also say that the same man approached three young girls between the ages of 10 and 15 who were walking through the park and began talking to them. He continued to follow the girls through a wooded area and into a residential area next to the park where he allegedly exposed himself before sexually assaulting all three girls. The suspect fled the area when another person approached the man and the girls.

Police say the man was located a short time later and arrested.

Alaa Hejazi of Toronto has been charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, committing an indecent act in a public place and breach of a probation order.

Police believe there may be other victims and are asking anyone with information to contact them.

Top Stories

1 charged, 1 at large in hate-motivated assault investigation
1 charged, 1 at large in hate-motivated assault investigation

One man is facing charges and a second man is being sought by police in connection to a suspected hate-motivated assault in Toronto last winter. Officers were called to the Kipling Avenue and Evans...

1h ago

Victim in fatal Markham shooting identified, police release photo of suspect vehicle
Victim in fatal Markham shooting identified, police release photo of suspect vehicle

York Regional Police have identified a man who fatally shot in Markham on Thursday afternoon. Investigators say Chenguang Li, 50, died in hospital after he was shot several times outside of a residence...

2h ago

Canadian Kylie Masse wins bronze in women's 200m backstroke
Canadian Kylie Masse wins bronze in women's 200m backstroke

Canadian swimmer Kylie Masse won a bronze medal in the women's 200-metre backstroke on Friday at the Olympics. It is the fifth career Olympic medal for Masse and the 11th for Canada at Paris 2024. Masse...

3h ago

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime, Gabriela Dabrowski win bronze medal in mixed doubles
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime, Gabriela Dabrowski win bronze medal in mixed doubles

Gabriela Dabrowski and Felix Auger-Aliassime have ended Canada’s medal drought in Olympic tennis after capturing bronze in mixed doubles at Paris 2024. The Canadian duo beat Demi Schuurs and Wesley...

4h ago

