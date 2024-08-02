Man charged after allegedly sexually assaulting 3 young girls in Scarborough park

A 32-year-old man is facing sexual assault charges after a woman and several young girls were approached in a Scarborough park last month.

Police say just before 9 p.m. on July 18, a woman was with her two young daughters at Wexford Park in the Elm Bank Road and Pharmacy Avenue area when a man approached her from behind and allegedly grabbed her arm. The woman managed to grab her children and leave the park. The man followed her for a short distance before walking away.

Investigators also say that the same man approached three young girls between the ages of 10 and 15 who were walking through the park and began talking to them. He continued to follow the girls through a wooded area and into a residential area next to the park where he allegedly exposed himself before sexually assaulting all three girls. The suspect fled the area when another person approached the man and the girls.

Police say the man was located a short time later and arrested.

Alaa Hejazi of Toronto has been charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, committing an indecent act in a public place and breach of a probation order.

Police believe there may be other victims and are asking anyone with information to contact them.