Mother blasts MPs on House committee for ‘disgusting’ treatment of her daughter

The mother of a witness who stormed out of a House of Commons committee in tears is berating Liberals, NDP and Conservative members for a “disgusting” partisan display in a letter she plans to share with MPs.

Carolyn Alexander’s daughter Cait is a domestic violence survivor who gave harrowing testimony at an emergency meeting about violence against women Wednesday.

Alexander says her daughter was used to “score points” by the Liberals, who questioned the Conservatives’ motives in calling the meeting in the first place.

The meeting quickly derailed after Liberal MP Anita Vandenbeld moved a motion to debate abortion rights, which led the meeting to dissolve into a fracas of procedural chaos and political bickering that had little to do with violence against women.

In her letter, Alexander is also chiding the Conservatives, and asks if the purpose of the meeting was a political ploy at the expense of her daughter to show how the Liberals and NDP would react.

Carolyn says she is “astounded” by the strength of her daughter, but also by the partisanship and lack of caring and understanding the government has shown in tackling the issue of violence against women.