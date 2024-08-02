Mother blasts MPs on House committee for ‘disgusting’ treatment of her daughter

Cait Alexander
Cait Alexander, an advocate for sex assault survivors is photographed at Queen's Park in Toronto, Wednesday, May 15, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 2, 2024 5:51 pm.

Last Updated August 2, 2024 6:02 pm.

The mother of a witness who stormed out of a House of Commons committee in tears is berating Liberals, NDP and Conservative members for a “disgusting” partisan display in a letter she plans to share with MPs.

Carolyn Alexander’s daughter Cait is a domestic violence survivor who gave harrowing testimony at an emergency meeting about violence against women Wednesday.

Alexander says her daughter was used to “score points” by the Liberals, who questioned the Conservatives’ motives in calling the meeting in the first place.

The meeting quickly derailed after Liberal MP Anita Vandenbeld moved a motion to debate abortion rights, which led the meeting to dissolve into a fracas of procedural chaos and political bickering that had little to do with violence against women.

In her letter, Alexander is also chiding the Conservatives, and asks if the purpose of the meeting was a political ploy at the expense of her daughter to show how the Liberals and NDP would react.

Carolyn says she is “astounded” by the strength of her daughter, but also by the partisanship and lack of caring and understanding the government has shown in tackling the issue of violence against women.

Man charged after allegedly sexually assaulting 3 young girls in Scarborough park
Man charged after allegedly sexually assaulting 3 young girls in Scarborough park

A 32-year-old man is facing sexual assault charges after a woman and several young girls were approached in a Scarborough park last month. Police say just before 9 p.m. on July 18, a woman was with...

1h ago

1 charged, 1 at large in hate-motivated assault investigation
1 charged, 1 at large in hate-motivated assault investigation

One man is facing charges and a second man is being sought by police in connection to a suspected hate-motivated assault in Toronto last winter. Officers were called to the Kipling Avenue and Evans...

1h ago

Victim in fatal Markham shooting identified, police release photo of suspect vehicle
Victim in fatal Markham shooting identified, police release photo of suspect vehicle

York Regional Police have identified a man who fatally shot in Markham on Thursday afternoon. Investigators say Chenguang Li, 50, died in hospital after he was shot several times outside of a residence...

2h ago

Canadian Kylie Masse wins bronze in women's 200m backstroke
Canadian Kylie Masse wins bronze in women's 200m backstroke

Canadian swimmer Kylie Masse won a bronze medal in the women's 200-metre backstroke on Friday at the Olympics. It is the fifth career Olympic medal for Masse and the 11th for Canada at Paris 2024. Masse...

3h ago

2:41
Small Businesses ask for relief from CRA over credit card fees
Small Businesses ask for relief from CRA over credit card fees

A small business owner says the CRA needs to revisit a tax issue when it comes to customers who pay with credit cards. He’s not alone. Pat Taney reports.

4h ago

0:33
Two injured after U-Haul crashes in Rexdale home
Two injured after U-Haul crashes in Rexdale home

Two men have been hospitalized after a truck crashed into the front window of a Rexdale home on Thursday night.

19h ago

2:44
Locals want changes to noise exemption permits in residential areas
Locals want changes to noise exemption permits in residential areas

Local residents who live near event venues in the Fort York neighbourhood say the city's noise exemption permits need to be modified for densely populated areas. Dilshad Burman reports.

22h ago

2:26
Police provide motorcycle safety tips
Police provide motorcycle safety tips

It’s been a deadly week on the roads for motorcyclists. Brandon Rowe speaks with the OPP to get safety tips ahead of the long weekend.

23h ago

2:06
Does Canada's housing market face an oversupply risk?
Does Canada's housing market face an oversupply risk?

A forecast from Oxford Economics says the CMHC has overestimated the number of new homes Canada needs to reach affordability. But one real estate & data professor says that's because of differing definitions of affordability.

22h ago

