Nebraska, Ohio State, Alabama raise NIL funds at football practice through fan admission, autographs

FILE - Ohio State fans cheer during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Notre Dame, Sept. 23, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. Ohio State and Nebraska are opening one or more of their preseason practices and charging admission. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina, File)

By Eric Olson, The Associated Press

Posted August 2, 2024 12:12 pm.

Last Updated August 2, 2024 12:26 pm.

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Three of the most tradition-rich college football programs are capitalizing on the passion of their fans to generate funds for their NIL collectives.

Nebraska and Ohio State are opening one or more of their preseason practices to the public and charging admission. Alabama will let fans in for free to an open practice, but those who want to get player autographs afterward will be required to pay a few bucks to join the Crimson Tide’s collective.

NFL teams have long allowed fans to attend training camps, with most charging no admission.

College athletes have been allowed to cash in on their name, image and likeness since 2021, and collectives that facilitate deals for them initially were funded by big-money donors. Now, fans at large are being asked to chip in as well, with no donation too small.

Schools that struggle to fill their stadiums during the season probably would never ask fans to pay to watch a practice. It can work at places like Nebraska and Ohio State, which have long ranked among leaders in attendance and whose spring games, which are glorified practices, regularly draw between 60,000 and 80,000.

Temple University associate professor Thilo Kunkel, who researches NIL’s impact on college sports, said opening practices for a price is a creative way to add to the NIL pool if a school can pull it off. Even though the players won’t be in full pads and temperatures could be in the 90s, hardcore fans will come for an up-close look at the team.

“They want more than just a Saturday afternoon game,” Kunkel said. “They want that authentic behind-the-scenes access and the practices actually are giving them that.”

Nebraska is charging $25 per fan, any age, for its open 6 p.m. practice Saturday. Carson Schott, CEO of the 1890 collective, estimated 3,000 fans would show up.

“Husker fans are the most loyal, passionate fan base in the country!” Schott said in an email to The Associated Press. “We knew this event would have great support in helping Husker Athletics and 1890. The opportunity to watch and see how practice is run is a unique opportunity that is usually reserved for large donors. We couldn’t be more excited!”

Cornhuskers coach Matt Rhule said Nebraska doesn’t plan to charge for events that have traditionally been free, such as the annual Fan Day.

“But moving forward in this new model, we have to find ways to raise revenue and to support 1890,” he said. “It’ll be a good practice. I want people to see the way that we practice. And at the end, we’ll have some fun.”

Ohio State is charging $50 to attend one of four open practices, with the last one Sunday. Fans also get a pair of commemorative 2024 Ohio State training camp sunglasses and access to a FanFest. Attendance was capped at 750 per practice, meaning the Buckeyes could raise $150,000 for their NIL efforts if each practice sold out.

Ohio State sold out two open practices last year, when tickets cost $30 and attendance was capped at 500.

Alabama will let fans watch practice for free during its Fan Day on Aug. 11, but those who want to go through the autograph line will have to join the Yea Alabama collective. Memberships start at $18 per month.

“The concept is really interesting,” Kunkel said. “It’s basically top schools with brand value that can leverage that to generate extra funds. Even those top schools are facing the need to generate additional money because NIL compensation, as well as attracting players through NIL deals, is becoming more and more competitive.”

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Eric Olson, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime, Gabriela Dabrowski win bronze medal in mixed doubles
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime, Gabriela Dabrowski win bronze medal in mixed doubles

Gabriela Dabrowski and Felix Auger-Aliassime have ended Canada’s medal drought in Olympic tennis after capturing bronze in mixed doubles at Paris 2024. The Canadian duo beat Demi Schuurs and Wesley...

20m ago

Potential 'torrential downpours' and thunderstorms to kick off August long weekend
Potential 'torrential downpours' and thunderstorms to kick off August long weekend

It could be a stormy start to the long weekend getaway as Environment Canada says heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to move in Friday. A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto and...

38m ago

Police share Air2 helicopter footage of arrests made in Markham carjacking
Police share Air2 helicopter footage of arrests made in Markham carjacking

York Regional Police (YRP) have shared footage of multiple suspects carrying out a carjacking in Markham, with the Air2 helicopter aiding in arresting two men shortly after the incident. YRP officers...

3h ago

Toronto police arrest man in alleged arson at Jewish school
Toronto police arrest man in alleged arson at Jewish school

Toronto Police Services (TPS) have arrested one man in an arson at a Jewish school, alleging he set the fire after his belongings were removed from a shed on school property where he was taking shelter. Fire...

4h ago

Top Stories

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime, Gabriela Dabrowski win bronze medal in mixed doubles
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime, Gabriela Dabrowski win bronze medal in mixed doubles

Gabriela Dabrowski and Felix Auger-Aliassime have ended Canada’s medal drought in Olympic tennis after capturing bronze in mixed doubles at Paris 2024. The Canadian duo beat Demi Schuurs and Wesley...

20m ago

Potential 'torrential downpours' and thunderstorms to kick off August long weekend
Potential 'torrential downpours' and thunderstorms to kick off August long weekend

It could be a stormy start to the long weekend getaway as Environment Canada says heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to move in Friday. A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto and...

38m ago

Police share Air2 helicopter footage of arrests made in Markham carjacking
Police share Air2 helicopter footage of arrests made in Markham carjacking

York Regional Police (YRP) have shared footage of multiple suspects carrying out a carjacking in Markham, with the Air2 helicopter aiding in arresting two men shortly after the incident. YRP officers...

3h ago

Toronto police arrest man in alleged arson at Jewish school
Toronto police arrest man in alleged arson at Jewish school

Toronto Police Services (TPS) have arrested one man in an arson at a Jewish school, alleging he set the fire after his belongings were removed from a shed on school property where he was taking shelter. Fire...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

0:33
Two injured after U-Haul crashes in Rexdale home
Two injured after U-Haul crashes in Rexdale home

Two men have been hospitalized after a truck crashed into the front window of a Rexdale home on Thursday night.

14h ago

2:44
Locals want changes to noise exemption permits in residential areas
Locals want changes to noise exemption permits in residential areas

Local residents who live near event venues in the Fort York neighbourhood say the city's noise exemption permits need to be modified for densely populated areas. Dilshad Burman reports.

18h ago

2:26
Police provide motorcycle safety tips
Police provide motorcycle safety tips

It’s been a deadly week on the roads for motorcyclists. Brandon Rowe speaks with the OPP to get safety tips ahead of the long weekend.

18h ago

2:06
Does Canada's housing market face an oversupply risk?
Does Canada's housing market face an oversupply risk?

A forecast from Oxford Economics says the CMHC has overestimated the number of new homes Canada needs to reach affordability. But one real estate & data professor says that's because of differing definitions of affordability.

17h ago

2:49
24 prisoners released in largest swap since cold war
24 prisoners released in largest swap since cold war

24 prisoners from 7 different countries have been released in the largest swap between the East and West seen since the cold war. Karling Donoghue reports.

19h ago

More Videos