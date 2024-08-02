North Dakota voters will decide whether to abolish property taxes

The North Dakota state capitol in Bismarck, N.D., had a subtle display of North Dakota State University pride on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. (Tom Stromme//The Bismarck Tribune via AP)

By Jack Dura, The Associated Press

Posted August 2, 2024 1:05 pm.

Last Updated August 2, 2024 1:12 pm.

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota voters will decide this fall whether to eliminate property taxes in what would be a first for a state and a major change that officials initially estimate would require more than $1 billion every year in replacement revenue.

Secretary of State Michael Howe’s office said Friday that backers submitted more than enough signatures to qualify the constitutional initiative for the November general election. Voters rejected a similar measure in 2012.

Property taxes are the base funding for numerous local government services, including sewers, water, roads, jails, deputies, school building construction and teacher salaries — “pretty much the most basic of government,” said North Dakota Association of Counties Executive Director Aaron Birst.

Rising property taxes, often fueled by rising home values, have frustrated people across the U.S. North Dakota’s initiative qualified for the ballot as Nebraska legislators were poring over more than 100 proposals to ease ballooning property taxes, with a debate on a plan next week. Kansas legislators approved a small property tax cut this year and said property owners want bigger reductions.

The campaign in North Dakota is happening as the state is experiencing good finances, especially strong oil and sales taxes.

The leader of the measure drive, former Republican state Rep. Rick Becker, said it would help provide property tax relief. He said people often don’t fully understand the process around property valuations and taxation.

“They don’t think it’s fair. They just wait to get a letter in the mail telling them what their home is now valued at, and that increase in value causes increase in taxes. But yet everyone seems to pass the buck because the locals say, ‘Well, we didn’t raise your taxes’ — well, we’re paying more taxes,” said Becker, a plastic surgeon in Bismarck and unsuccessful U.S. House candidate.

If the measure passes, the state would have to replace over $1.3 billion a year beginning in 2025, according to a preliminary legislative research estimate. The state operates on a two-year budget, and the total two-year estimate of replacement revenue would be over $2.46 billion after deducting the state’s current property tax credit program amounts, according to the estimate. The state expects to collect $5 billion in general tax revenues over those two years.

Becker said local governments would still be in charge of their budgets and for generating revenue they would need above the flat, annual amount the state would replace. He floated a combination of a “municipal operations” and infrastructure maintenance fee or tax for every household and business. Those would be more fair and transparent, he said.

Where the replacement revenue comes from is up to the Legislature, Becker said. He suggested a portion could come from earnings of the state’s $10.7 billion oil tax savings.

The measure would present a monumental task for the Legislature’s budget writers, who would have to rethink funding of myriad items, said Republican state Rep. Don Vigesaa, who leads the House Appropriations Committee. The Legislature’s research agency already has put together a tentative list of areas and programs where funding could be taken, such as the state’s “Operation Prairie Dog” infrastructure fund, he said.

Regardless of the election outcome, property tax issues loom large for the 2025 session, Vigesaa said. Term limits voters approved in 2022 mean new lawmakers will eventually replace longtime members who have intimate knowledge of the budget process, he added.

Last year, the Republican-led Legislature passed a package of income tax cuts and property tax credits estimated at $515 million.

Jack Dura, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime, Gabriela Dabrowski win bronze medal in mixed doubles
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime, Gabriela Dabrowski win bronze medal in mixed doubles

Gabriela Dabrowski and Felix Auger-Aliassime have ended Canada’s medal drought in Olympic tennis after capturing bronze in mixed doubles at Paris 2024. The Canadian duo beat Demi Schuurs and Wesley...

17m ago

Potential 'torrential downpours' and thunderstorms to kick off August long weekend
Potential 'torrential downpours' and thunderstorms to kick off August long weekend

It could be a stormy start to the long weekend getaway as Environment Canada says heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to move in Friday. A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto and...

36m ago

Police share Air2 helicopter footage of arrests made in Markham carjacking
Police share Air2 helicopter footage of arrests made in Markham carjacking

York Regional Police (YRP) have shared footage of multiple suspects carrying out a carjacking in Markham, with the Air2 helicopter aiding in arresting two men shortly after the incident. YRP officers...

3h ago

Toronto police arrest man in alleged arson at Jewish school
Toronto police arrest man in alleged arson at Jewish school

Toronto Police Services (TPS) have arrested one man in an arson at a Jewish school, alleging he set the fire after his belongings were removed from a shed on school property where he was taking shelter. Fire...

4h ago

Top Stories

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime, Gabriela Dabrowski win bronze medal in mixed doubles
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime, Gabriela Dabrowski win bronze medal in mixed doubles

Gabriela Dabrowski and Felix Auger-Aliassime have ended Canada’s medal drought in Olympic tennis after capturing bronze in mixed doubles at Paris 2024. The Canadian duo beat Demi Schuurs and Wesley...

17m ago

Potential 'torrential downpours' and thunderstorms to kick off August long weekend
Potential 'torrential downpours' and thunderstorms to kick off August long weekend

It could be a stormy start to the long weekend getaway as Environment Canada says heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to move in Friday. A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto and...

36m ago

Police share Air2 helicopter footage of arrests made in Markham carjacking
Police share Air2 helicopter footage of arrests made in Markham carjacking

York Regional Police (YRP) have shared footage of multiple suspects carrying out a carjacking in Markham, with the Air2 helicopter aiding in arresting two men shortly after the incident. YRP officers...

3h ago

Toronto police arrest man in alleged arson at Jewish school
Toronto police arrest man in alleged arson at Jewish school

Toronto Police Services (TPS) have arrested one man in an arson at a Jewish school, alleging he set the fire after his belongings were removed from a shed on school property where he was taking shelter. Fire...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

0:33
Two injured after U-Haul crashes in Rexdale home
Two injured after U-Haul crashes in Rexdale home

Two men have been hospitalized after a truck crashed into the front window of a Rexdale home on Thursday night.

14h ago

2:44
Locals want changes to noise exemption permits in residential areas
Locals want changes to noise exemption permits in residential areas

Local residents who live near event venues in the Fort York neighbourhood say the city's noise exemption permits need to be modified for densely populated areas. Dilshad Burman reports.

18h ago

2:26
Police provide motorcycle safety tips
Police provide motorcycle safety tips

It’s been a deadly week on the roads for motorcyclists. Brandon Rowe speaks with the OPP to get safety tips ahead of the long weekend.

18h ago

2:06
Does Canada's housing market face an oversupply risk?
Does Canada's housing market face an oversupply risk?

A forecast from Oxford Economics says the CMHC has overestimated the number of new homes Canada needs to reach affordability. But one real estate & data professor says that's because of differing definitions of affordability.

17h ago

2:49
24 prisoners released in largest swap since cold war
24 prisoners released in largest swap since cold war

24 prisoners from 7 different countries have been released in the largest swap between the East and West seen since the cold war. Karling Donoghue reports.

19h ago

More Videos