Nvidia is facing an antitrust probe from US regulators amid competitor complaints, report says

A sign to a Nvidia office building is shown in Santa Clara, Calif., Wednesday, May 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

By The Associated Press

Posted August 2, 2024 3:32 pm.

Last Updated August 2, 2024 3:42 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — Antitrust tensions are heating up in the chipmaking industry. Rivals have accused Wall Street darling Nvidia of abusing its market dominance in selling chips that power artificial intelligence — and the U.S. Justice Department is now investigating these complaints, technology news site The Information reported.

According to the news outlet, which cited unnamed sources familiar with the discussions, Justice Department officials are looking into concerns Nvidia is potentially cornering the market and pressuring its customers to unfairly retain business. That includes allegations of Nvidia threatening to punish those who buy products from both the Santa Clara, California-based tech giant and its competitors.

The Information also reported that U.S. officials had reached out to several Nvidia competitors about the complaints.

The Justice Department declined to comment or provide further information when reached by The Associated Press on Friday.

But a statement from Nvidia said the company “wins on merit” — and competes “based on decades of investment and innovation, scrupulously adhering to all laws.”

Without directly acknowledging details of The Information’s Thursday report, the company added that it is “happy to provide any information regulators need.”

Nvidia has faced calls for an antitrust investigation from some Democratic lawmakers and progressive groups before. Earlier this week, 10 progressive advocacy groups — including Demand Progress Education Fund and Tech Oversight Project — penned a letter to Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter in support of an antitrust investigation into the chipmaker.

“Nvidia is the world’s chip gatekeeper,” the groups wrote, arguing the company had “bullied its way into a prominent investment position” by leveraging scarce supply alongside tactics like blocking customers from doing business with competitors. “Such a company deserves the most aggressive scrutiny that the Department of Justice can bring to bear.”

Nvidia’s has cemented itself as a poster child for the artificial intelligence boom — and in the process become one of the most valuable companies in the world. In June, the tech giant briefly reached a market value of more than $3.3 trillion.

Some of that market momentum has stalled a little since — and any stock climbing to such heights is vulnerable to some investors selling shares to lock in profits. On Friday afternoon, shares for Nvidia were down 3%.

The Associated Press

Canadian Kylie Masse wins bronze in women's 200m backstroke
Canadian Kylie Masse wins bronze in women's 200m backstroke

Canadian swimmer Kylie Masse won a bronze medal in the women's 200-metre backstroke on Friday at the Olympics. It is the fifth career Olympic medal for Masse and the 11th for Canada at Paris 2024. Masse...

1h ago

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime, Gabriela Dabrowski win bronze medal in mixed doubles
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime, Gabriela Dabrowski win bronze medal in mixed doubles

Gabriela Dabrowski and Felix Auger-Aliassime have ended Canada's medal drought in Olympic tennis after capturing bronze in mixed doubles at Paris 2024. The Canadian duo beat Demi Schuurs and Wesley...

3h ago

Potential 'torrential downpours' and thunderstorms to kick off August long weekend
Potential 'torrential downpours' and thunderstorms to kick off August long weekend

It could be a stormy start to the long weekend getaway as Environment Canada is warning of heavy rain and thunderstorms on Friday. A special weather statement that was in effect for Toronto and the...

48m ago

Police share Air2 helicopter footage of arrests made in Markham carjacking
Police share Air2 helicopter footage of arrests made in Markham carjacking

York Regional Police (YRP) have shared footage of multiple suspects carrying out a carjacking in Markham, with the Air2 helicopter aiding in arresting two men shortly after the incident. YRP officers...

33m ago

0:33
Two injured after U-Haul crashes in Rexdale home
Two injured after U-Haul crashes in Rexdale home

Two men have been hospitalized after a truck crashed into the front window of a Rexdale home on Thursday night.

17h ago

2:44
Locals want changes to noise exemption permits in residential areas
Locals want changes to noise exemption permits in residential areas

Local residents who live near event venues in the Fort York neighbourhood say the city's noise exemption permits need to be modified for densely populated areas. Dilshad Burman reports.

21h ago

2:26
Police provide motorcycle safety tips
Police provide motorcycle safety tips

It's been a deadly week on the roads for motorcyclists. Brandon Rowe speaks with the OPP to get safety tips ahead of the long weekend.

21h ago

2:06
Does Canada's housing market face an oversupply risk?
Does Canada's housing market face an oversupply risk?

A forecast from Oxford Economics says the CMHC has overestimated the number of new homes Canada needs to reach affordability. But one real estate & data professor says that's because of differing definitions of affordability.

20h ago

2:41
Magnifying police presence in priority neighborhoods
Magnifying police presence in priority neighborhoods

Toronto Police are increasing their presence and visibility in three divisions across the city. It's a pilot program that is set to help combat crime in these communities. Shauna Hunt has the details and the public's reaction.

22h ago

