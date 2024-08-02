Sophiane Methot wins bronze for Canada in trampoline gymnastics

Canada’s Sophiane Méthot has won bronze in women’s trampoline gymnastics in Paris.

The soon-to-be-26-year-old of Quebec qualified for the eighth and final spot to earn a place in the final before a dazzling performance that initially earned her second. Méthot would settle for bronze following Great Britain’s Bryony Page routine, which secured her a gold medal.

This is Canada’s ninth medal in Paris and their fourth bronze.

BRONZE ????



Sophiane Méthot wins bronze in trampoline gymnastics, continuing a tradition of Canadian excellence in the sport ???????? pic.twitter.com/DGIX5UocyM — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) August 2, 2024

Viyaleta Bardzilouskaya of the Individual Neutral Athletes (AIN) won silver. The AIN represents approved Russian and Belarusian athletes at the Olympics.

Methot secured bronze when the final competitor, Hu Yicheng of China, bounced off the edge of the trampoline.

It is the sixth Olympic medal for Canada in women’s trampoline since the event debuted in 2000.

Methot finished fifth at the world championships last year.

The Canadian entered the Olympics with momentum after taking bronze at a World Cup in Portugal last month.

With files from Sportsnet staff