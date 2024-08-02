Sophiane Methot wins bronze for Canada in trampoline gymnastics

Sophiane Methot
Canada's Sophiane Methot won bronze in women's trampoline gymnastics in Paris. Photo : Getty Images / Naomi Baker.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted August 2, 2024 8:29 am.

Last Updated August 2, 2024 8:45 am.

Canada’s Sophiane Méthot has won bronze in women’s trampoline gymnastics in Paris.

The soon-to-be-26-year-old of Quebec qualified for the eighth and final spot to earn a place in the final before a dazzling performance that initially earned her second. Méthot would settle for bronze following Great Britain’s Bryony Page routine, which secured her a gold medal.

This is Canada’s ninth medal in Paris and their fourth bronze.

Viyaleta Bardzilouskaya of the Individual Neutral Athletes (AIN) won silver. The AIN represents approved Russian and Belarusian athletes at the Olympics.

Methot secured bronze when the final competitor, Hu Yicheng of China, bounced off the edge of the trampoline.

It is the sixth Olympic medal for Canada in women’s trampoline since the event debuted in 2000.

Methot finished fifth at the world championships last year.

The Canadian entered the Olympics with momentum after taking bronze at a World Cup in Portugal last month.

With files from Sportsnet staff

Top Stories

Two men seriously injured after moving truck crashes into Rexdale home
Two men seriously injured after moving truck crashes into Rexdale home

Two people have been hospitalized after a truck crashed into a house in Rexdale. Police say they were called to a home on Brookmere Road east of Kipling Avenue just after 7 p.m. Thursday after a U-Haul...

9h ago

Residents in densely populated Fort York say noise exemption rules need to change
Residents in densely populated Fort York say noise exemption rules need to change

Some residents in the densely populated pocket of Fort York in downtown Toronto say the city needs to do more to ensure that locals who live there can also enjoy their homes and neighbourhood while large...

12h ago

Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard set to be sentenced for sexual assault convictions
Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard set to be sentenced for sexual assault convictions

TORONTO — Former fashion tycoon Peter Nygard is expected to be sentenced today after he was convicted on four counts of sexual assault last fall. Nygard’s lawyer argued for a six-year sentence in...

4h ago

Police identify suspect in arson at Jewish school
Police identify suspect in arson at Jewish school

Toronto police have identified a suspect in an arson at a Jewish school, alleging he set the fire after his belongings were removed from a shed on school property where he was taking shelter. Fire...

15h ago

