Triple fatal crash in Milton last March now being investigated by SIU

Remains of a car are towed away
Remains of a car are towed away after three people were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Milton on March 30, 2024. CITYNEWS

By Michael Talbot

Posted August 2, 2024 2:18 pm.

A crash that killed two teens and a 26-year-old man in Milton last March is now at the centre of a Special Investigations Unit (SIU) probe.

It’s not yet clear what prompted the SIU to launch an investigation six months after the triple fatal crash. In a release, the SIU would only say it became involved “based on information received” from Halton police on July 22, 2024.

The two-vehicle collision occurred in the intersection of Derry Road and Sixth Line at around 3:20 a.m. on March 30, 2024.

The teen victims, an 18-year-old male and a 16-year-old girl, were in one of the vehicles, while a 26-year-old man who also died was in the other vehicle. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

A GoFundMe account that raised nearly $150,000 identified the 26-year-old as Mousawar Ahmed.

“The SIU has assigned four investigators, a collision reconstructionist and one forensic investigator to the case,” the release reveals. “Two subject officials and six witness officials have been designated at this time.”

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of police that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

