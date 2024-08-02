Ukraine adds another Turkish corvette to its navy for the war with Russia

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, people react during the launching ceremony of the Ukrainian Navy's Ada class corvette "Hetman Ivan Vyhovskyi" in Istanbul, Turkey, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. This vessel was constructed for the Ukrainian Navy at a shipyard in Turkey. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted August 2, 2024 7:52 am.

Last Updated August 2, 2024 7:56 am.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine has taken delivery of a second Turkish-built navy corvette, officials said Friday, although they did not say specifically how the warships might be used in the war against Russia.

Ukraine’s first lady, Olena Zelenska, attended the launching ceremony of the Ada-class corvette during a visit to Turkey, the Ukrainian presidency announced on its website.

The corvette Ukraine already had is currently undergoing sea trials.

Turkish Ada-class ships are typically able to strike planes, other ships and submarines.

Ukraine, which has coastlines on the Black Sea and the smaller Sea of Azov, had a small navy at the time of Russia’s February 2022 full-scale invasion.

But it has developed deadly uncrewed sea drones that have severely limited Moscow’s Black Sea naval capability.

The Ukrainian presidency said the corvettes would help protect the country’s interests in the Black and Azov seas “but also, in particular, in the Mediterranean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean.”

The presidency statement did not elaborate.

International law forbids the passage of warships through Turkey’s busy Bosporus Strait, which links the Mediterranean and Black seas, during times of war. However, the presidency’s statement didn’t say where exactly the Turkish shipyard was located, meaning it could be on the northern side of the strait, with a direct route to Ukraine.

Ukraine ordered the two Turkish corvettes under an agreement signed in 2020, the presidency said.

Ukrainian authorities last month adopted a Maritime Security Strategy that aims to rebuild its naval capability.

It is also getting help with that from Western partners. The maritime capability coalition, headed by the United Kingdom and Norway, was established last December.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto police arrest man in alleged arson at Jewish school
Toronto police arrest man in alleged arson at Jewish school

Toronto Police Services (TPS) have arrested one man in an arson at a Jewish school, alleging he set the fire after his belongings were removed from a shed on school property where he was taking shelter. Fire...

2m ago

Unclaimed $2.5M lottery ticket sold in Toronto to expire this month
Unclaimed $2.5M lottery ticket sold in Toronto to expire this month

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) says a $2.5 million lottery ticket sold in Toronto has remained unclaimed for nearly a year. The OLG noted that it will expire if it is not claimed by...

9m ago

Two men seriously injured after moving truck crashes into Rexdale home
Two men seriously injured after moving truck crashes into Rexdale home

Two people have been hospitalized after a truck crashed into a house in Rexdale. Police say they were called to a home on Brookmere Road east of Kipling Avenue just after 7 p.m. Thursday after a U-Haul...

10h ago

Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard set to be sentenced for sexual assault convictions
Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard set to be sentenced for sexual assault convictions

TORONTO — Former fashion tycoon Peter Nygard is expected to be sentenced today after he was convicted on four counts of sexual assault last fall. Nygard’s lawyer argued for a six-year sentence in...

5h ago

Top Stories

Toronto police arrest man in alleged arson at Jewish school
Toronto police arrest man in alleged arson at Jewish school

Toronto Police Services (TPS) have arrested one man in an arson at a Jewish school, alleging he set the fire after his belongings were removed from a shed on school property where he was taking shelter. Fire...

2m ago

Unclaimed $2.5M lottery ticket sold in Toronto to expire this month
Unclaimed $2.5M lottery ticket sold in Toronto to expire this month

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) says a $2.5 million lottery ticket sold in Toronto has remained unclaimed for nearly a year. The OLG noted that it will expire if it is not claimed by...

9m ago

Two men seriously injured after moving truck crashes into Rexdale home
Two men seriously injured after moving truck crashes into Rexdale home

Two people have been hospitalized after a truck crashed into a house in Rexdale. Police say they were called to a home on Brookmere Road east of Kipling Avenue just after 7 p.m. Thursday after a U-Haul...

10h ago

Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard set to be sentenced for sexual assault convictions
Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard set to be sentenced for sexual assault convictions

TORONTO — Former fashion tycoon Peter Nygard is expected to be sentenced today after he was convicted on four counts of sexual assault last fall. Nygard’s lawyer argued for a six-year sentence in...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

0:33
Two injured after U-Haul crashes in Rexdale home
Two injured after U-Haul crashes in Rexdale home

Two men have been hospitalized after a truck crashed into the front window of a Rexdale home on Thursday night.

10h ago

2:44
Locals want changes to noise exemption permits in residential areas
Locals want changes to noise exemption permits in residential areas

Local residents who live near event venues in the Fort York neighbourhood say the city's noise exemption permits need to be modified for densely populated areas. Dilshad Burman reports.

13h ago

2:26
Police provide motorcycle safety tips
Police provide motorcycle safety tips

It’s been a deadly week on the roads for motorcyclists. Brandon Rowe speaks with the OPP to get safety tips ahead of the long weekend.

14h ago

2:06
Does Canada's housing market face an oversupply risk?
Does Canada's housing market face an oversupply risk?

A forecast from Oxford Economics says the CMHC has overestimated the number of new homes Canada needs to reach affordability. But one real estate & data professor says that's because of differing definitions of affordability.

12h ago

2:49
24 prisoners released in largest swap since cold war
24 prisoners released in largest swap since cold war

24 prisoners from 7 different countries have been released in the largest swap between the East and West seen since the cold war. Karling Donoghue reports.

15h ago

More Videos