Venezuela’s opposition secured over 80% of crucial vote tally sheets. Here’s how they did it.

Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, left, and opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez hold up vote tally sheets from the top of a truck during a protest against the official presidential election results declaring President Nicolas Maduro the winner in Caracas, Venezuela, on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, two days after the election. (AP Photo/Cristian Hernandez)

By Regina Garcia Cano, The Associated Press

Posted August 2, 2024 3:39 pm.

Last Updated August 2, 2024 3:42 pm.

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The statement that upended Venezuela came 24 hours after polls closed in the presidential election.

With the reassuring tone of someone who has consistently been considered an underdog, opposition powerhouse Maria Corina Machado announced that her coalition had gathered more than two-thirds of vote tally sheets from polling centers nationwide, and that they show President Nicolás Maduro had lost his reelection bid.

The tally sheets known as actas — printouts measuring several feet that resemble shopping receipts — have long been considered the ultimate proof of election results in Venezuela. Opposition members knew they had to obtain as many of them as possible to refute the unfavorable election outcome they expected electoral authorities to announce.

Months of preparations and thousands of volunteers participated in the herculean task.

Their effort earned Maduro and his loyal National Electoral Council global condemnation, including from close regional allies, and fueled the anger of Venezuelans fed up with their nation’s cascading economy. In response, the government called for opposition leaders to be arrested, capping an election season marked by repression and irregularities.

This account of the opposition’s effort is based on public statements, as well as interviews with party representatives, volunteers and others involved, all of whom spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of government retribution.

Discipline

Tens of thousands of volunteers participated in training workshops nationwide in recent months. They learned that under the law they could be inside polling centers on Election Day, stationed near voting machines, from before polls opened until the results had been electronically transmitted to the National Electoral Council in the capital, Caracas.

Organizational discipline was key to their success because the ruling party wields tight control over the voting system. Polling places are guarded by soldiers, civilian militia, police and loyalists of the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela.

On Sunday, officials attempted to block opposition volunteers from voting centers, and in some places, they succeeded. But elsewhere, the volunteers were unshakable, and once inside voting centers, they did not leave, in some cases until after 11 p.m.

“They took courage with their law in hand, with the polling station manual in hand, and they managed to enter,” Machado said Sunday, before the polls closed. She called party representatives and other volunteers “the heroes of this process.”

The 90,000 party representatives were taught to obtain a copy of the tally sheets — printed from electronic voting machines after polls close — before the results were transmitted to the council.

“Our representatives have the right to their tally sheet,” Machado said. “No representative leaves their voting center without the document in hand.”

The volunteers were also trained to use a custom-made app to report voting center irregularities such as opening delays or power outages, and to scan a QR code printed on every tally sheet.

The “chorizo”

Venezuelans have used electronic voting machines for about two decades. The machines record votes, provide a paper receipt for each voter and — after polls close — print copies of the tally sheets, whose length has led to the nickname, “chorizo,” or “sausage’ in Spanish.

The tallies show vote totals broken down by candidate, the QR code and the signatures of party representatives, an employee of the electoral body and poll workers who are drawn by lot to participate.

Every party representative is entitled to a tally sheet, while another copy is placed in an envelope and delivered to the National Electoral Council headquarters.

Infighting and disorganization had consistently limited the ability of government opponents to secure and safeguard the tallies in previous elections. But Machado said the opposition had obtained more than 70% of sheets. That number would eventually grow to over 80%.

The QR code scans gave a team of campaign workers immediate access to voting results, which they tabulated Sunday night and Monday.

The National Electoral Council has not yet shared the tallies on its website, which has been down since Monday. While it is not obligated to post images of the tally sheets, it has previously shared each sheet’s totals.

The council on Monday reported that Maduro received 5.1 million votes, while Edmundo González, representing the Unitary Platform opposition coalition, earned more than 4.4 million. Council President Elvis Amoroso on Friday provided updated results from 96.87% of tally sheets, gave Maduro 6.4 million votes and Gonzalez 5.3 million.

Eight other men vied for the presidency, including Enrique Márquez, a former member of the electoral council, who decried the official results and lambasted authorities for the lack of transparency.

“Most of our witnesses … were prevented from accessing the voting centers,” he told reporters. “Those who were able to enter witnessed the process and waited for the tally sheets, but they were not given to them as required by law and its regulations. Not only does it violate the law, it generates obscurity, opacity, lack of transparency.”

The opposition, electoral experts and foreign governments questioning the official results, including President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil and President Gustavo Petro of Colombia, both Maduro allies, who have urged him to make the sheets public.

By bike, motorcycle, car or boat

Securing the “chorizo” from each of the 30,000 voting machines was only half the battle. The campaign needed to get them all fully scanned using equipment especially designed to copy the tally sheets.

That’s when yet more volunteers came into play. If the party representatives did not feel safe or were unable to reach the places where the scanners were housed, volunteers met the representatives, grabbed the sheets and transported them via motorcycle, car, bike and even boat to the appropriate locations.

By the time National Electoral Council President Elvis Amoroso was shown on television handing Maduro a document certifying his victory, the opposition had scanned more than half of the tally sheets. Hours later, Machado and González stood before reporters and announced the numbers that shook the country: The vote tallies show González received roughly 6.2 million votes versus Maduro’s 2.7 million. The scanned tallies were also uploaded to a searchable website, and anyone who voted could use their government identification number to check out the tally sheet belonging to the machine they used to vote.

The government then claimed that the electoral council’s website had been hacked. National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez insisted Maduro was the indisputable winner and called his opponents violent fascists. He called for Machado and González to be arrested.

Maduro has faced a cascade of criticism ever since. International observers say they were unable to verify the results. Regional allies urged the government to publish the complete vote tallies. On Thursday, the U.S. government congratulated González on his victory.

“At least 12 million Venezuelans peacefully went to the polls and exercised one of the most powerful rights given to people in any democracy: the right to vote,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement. “Unfortunately, the processing of those votes and the announcement of results by the Maduro-controlled National Electoral Council (CNE) were deeply flawed, yielding an announced outcome that does not represent the will of the Venezuelan people.”

Regina Garcia Cano, The Associated Press




Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canadian Kylie Masse wins bronze in women's 200m backstroke
Canadian Kylie Masse wins bronze in women's 200m backstroke

Canadian swimmer Kylie Masse won a bronze medal in the women's 200-metre backstroke on Friday at the Olympics. It is the fifth career Olympic medal for Masse and the 11th for Canada at Paris 2024. Masse...

1h ago

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime, Gabriela Dabrowski win bronze medal in mixed doubles
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime, Gabriela Dabrowski win bronze medal in mixed doubles

Gabriela Dabrowski and Felix Auger-Aliassime have ended Canada’s medal drought in Olympic tennis after capturing bronze in mixed doubles at Paris 2024. The Canadian duo beat Demi Schuurs and Wesley...

3h ago

Potential 'torrential downpours' and thunderstorms to kick off August long weekend
Potential 'torrential downpours' and thunderstorms to kick off August long weekend

It could be a stormy start to the long weekend getaway as Environment Canada is warning of heavy rain and thunderstorms on Friday. A special weather statement that was in effect for Toronto and the...

53m ago

Police share Air2 helicopter footage of arrests made in Markham carjacking
Police share Air2 helicopter footage of arrests made in Markham carjacking

York Regional Police (YRP) have shared footage of multiple suspects carrying out a carjacking in Markham, with the Air2 helicopter aiding in arresting two men shortly after the incident. YRP officers...

38m ago

Top Stories

Canadian Kylie Masse wins bronze in women's 200m backstroke
Canadian Kylie Masse wins bronze in women's 200m backstroke

Canadian swimmer Kylie Masse won a bronze medal in the women's 200-metre backstroke on Friday at the Olympics. It is the fifth career Olympic medal for Masse and the 11th for Canada at Paris 2024. Masse...

1h ago

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime, Gabriela Dabrowski win bronze medal in mixed doubles
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime, Gabriela Dabrowski win bronze medal in mixed doubles

Gabriela Dabrowski and Felix Auger-Aliassime have ended Canada’s medal drought in Olympic tennis after capturing bronze in mixed doubles at Paris 2024. The Canadian duo beat Demi Schuurs and Wesley...

3h ago

Potential 'torrential downpours' and thunderstorms to kick off August long weekend
Potential 'torrential downpours' and thunderstorms to kick off August long weekend

It could be a stormy start to the long weekend getaway as Environment Canada is warning of heavy rain and thunderstorms on Friday. A special weather statement that was in effect for Toronto and the...

53m ago

Police share Air2 helicopter footage of arrests made in Markham carjacking
Police share Air2 helicopter footage of arrests made in Markham carjacking

York Regional Police (YRP) have shared footage of multiple suspects carrying out a carjacking in Markham, with the Air2 helicopter aiding in arresting two men shortly after the incident. YRP officers...

38m ago

Most Watched Today

0:33
Two injured after U-Haul crashes in Rexdale home
Two injured after U-Haul crashes in Rexdale home

Two men have been hospitalized after a truck crashed into the front window of a Rexdale home on Thursday night.

17h ago

2:44
Locals want changes to noise exemption permits in residential areas
Locals want changes to noise exemption permits in residential areas

Local residents who live near event venues in the Fort York neighbourhood say the city's noise exemption permits need to be modified for densely populated areas. Dilshad Burman reports.

21h ago

2:26
Police provide motorcycle safety tips
Police provide motorcycle safety tips

It’s been a deadly week on the roads for motorcyclists. Brandon Rowe speaks with the OPP to get safety tips ahead of the long weekend.

22h ago

2:06
Does Canada's housing market face an oversupply risk?
Does Canada's housing market face an oversupply risk?

A forecast from Oxford Economics says the CMHC has overestimated the number of new homes Canada needs to reach affordability. But one real estate & data professor says that's because of differing definitions of affordability.

20h ago

2:41
Magnifying police presence in priority neighborhoods
Magnifying police presence in priority neighborhoods

Toronto Police are increasing their presence and visibility in three divisions across the city. It's a pilot program that is set to help combat crime in these communities. Shauna Hunt has the details and the public's reaction.

22h ago

More Videos