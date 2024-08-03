3 teens face more than 20 charges in alleged home invasions targeting luxury vehicles

Three teens, including a 14-year-old, are facing several charges in connection to a pair of home invasion robberies that targeted luxury vehicles.

Peel police say just before 3 a.m. on August 1, four suspects attempted to force their way into a home in the Creditview Road and Maybeck Drive area of Brampton. However, they were unsuccessful and were last seen fleeing the area in a stolen white Acura sedan.

A short time later, police said the same suspects had allegedly shown up at a home near Brisdale Drive and Mayfield Road. The four forced their way into the home and demanded the keys to a luxury vehicle that was parked outside.

“During the robbery, three victims suffered stab wounds as the suspects attempted to collect the vehicle keys,” police said in a release on Saturday. “The suspects fled the area in the victim’s vehicle, and the previously observed stolen Acura sedan.”

The three victims were taken to hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police managed to locate the stolen Acura and two of the four suspects were arrested. A search warrant was executed later that morning and a third suspect was arrested.

A 14-year-old and two 15-year-olds were each charged with two counts of robbery, three counts of aggravated assault, wearing a disguise with intent and possession of property obtained by crime.

Police say one of the 15-year-olds was also charged with breach of probation and breach of a court order.

“At the time of the arrest, one of the young persons was bound by a previous court order stemming from charges of Robbery and Fail to comply with Release Order,” police said.

The names of the offenders cannot be released under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police say the search for the fourth suspect is ongoing.