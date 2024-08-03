Bus tours for Jasper residents whose properties were affected by fire to start Sunday

Bus tours for evacuees from Jasper, Alta., to allow those whose homes were damaged or destroyed by a wildfire to see the damage first-hand will begin on Sunday. The remains of hotels in Jasper, Alta., on Friday July 26, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 3, 2024 5:55 pm.

Last Updated August 3, 2024 5:56 pm.

EDMONTON — Bus tours for evacuees from Jasper, Alta., to allow those whose homes were damaged or destroyed by a wildfire to see the damage first-hand will begin on Sunday.

Joe Zatylny with the Alberta Emergency Management Agency told an online news conference that the first tours will depart from Edmonton as well as Edson, Alta.

Zatylny cautions the tours are contingent on the wildfire situation in Jasper National Park remaining safe.

Thousands of people fled the town and park last week due to the fire, which eventually spread into the community and destroyed one-third of its buildings.

Registration for residents to take part in the tours was announced Friday, but a time for when they’d happen was still up in the air.

Zatylny says people who have registered will be contacted, and registration remains open.

Mental health, as well as support referral services, will be available during the tour to help people prepare for viewing the disaster site.

Zatylny says for safety, no one will be allowed to leave the buses while they are inside the national park.

He says planning continues for all evacuees to eventually return home.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published August 3, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Summer McIntosh sets Olympic record in winning third gold medal in swimming
Summer McIntosh sets Olympic record in winning third gold medal in swimming

Summer McIntosh is Canada's first triple gold medallist in an Olympic Games. The Toronto swimmer rallied in the last 50 metres to win the women's 200-metre individual medley in an Olympic-record time...

58m ago

Canada eliminated in women's soccer with loss to Germany in penalty kicks
Canada eliminated in women's soccer with loss to Germany in penalty kicks

And so, it ends with a whimper, and not with a bang, for the Canadian women’s team at the Paris Olympics. Canada entered Saturday’s quarterfinal against Germany with a world of self-belief after...

48m ago

3 teens face more than 20 charges in alleged home invasions targeting luxury vehicles
3 teens face more than 20 charges in alleged home invasions targeting luxury vehicles

Three teens, including a 14-year-old, are facing several charges in connection to a pair of home invasion robberies that targeted luxury vehicles. Peel police say just before 3 a.m. on August 1, four...

1h ago

Motorcyclist dies after collision with vehicle in Corso Italia
Motorcyclist dies after collision with vehicle in Corso Italia

A motorcyclist has died after a collision with another vehicle early Saturday morning in Corso Italia. Toronto police were called to St. Clair Avenue and Dufferin Street around 1:20 a.m. for a collision...

6h ago

Top Stories

Summer McIntosh sets Olympic record in winning third gold medal in swimming
Summer McIntosh sets Olympic record in winning third gold medal in swimming

Summer McIntosh is Canada's first triple gold medallist in an Olympic Games. The Toronto swimmer rallied in the last 50 metres to win the women's 200-metre individual medley in an Olympic-record time...

58m ago

Canada eliminated in women's soccer with loss to Germany in penalty kicks
Canada eliminated in women's soccer with loss to Germany in penalty kicks

And so, it ends with a whimper, and not with a bang, for the Canadian women’s team at the Paris Olympics. Canada entered Saturday’s quarterfinal against Germany with a world of self-belief after...

48m ago

3 teens face more than 20 charges in alleged home invasions targeting luxury vehicles
3 teens face more than 20 charges in alleged home invasions targeting luxury vehicles

Three teens, including a 14-year-old, are facing several charges in connection to a pair of home invasion robberies that targeted luxury vehicles. Peel police say just before 3 a.m. on August 1, four...

1h ago

Motorcyclist dies after collision with vehicle in Corso Italia
Motorcyclist dies after collision with vehicle in Corso Italia

A motorcyclist has died after a collision with another vehicle early Saturday morning in Corso Italia. Toronto police were called to St. Clair Avenue and Dufferin Street around 1:20 a.m. for a collision...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

1:54
Hot and mostly dry this weekend
Hot and mostly dry this weekend

Saturday starts off with some cloud cover and the chance of isolated storms before the sun returns in the afternoon. The humidity will make it feel closer to 40.

22h ago

2:13
Can JD Vance win over American voters?
Can JD Vance win over American voters?

JD Vance is off to a bit of a rocky start since being named Donald Trump's running mate. Julia Benbrook discusses whether Vance can recover, and who Kamala Harris might select as her VP candidate.
0:46
Carjacking suspects tracked by YRP helicopter and arrested
Carjacking suspects tracked by YRP helicopter and arrested

Two suspects were tracked by a York Regional Police helicopter after an allege carjacking.
2:43
Pet profile: Meet Mercury!
Pet profile: Meet Mercury!

Two-month old Mercury is available for adoption at the Toronto Humane Society. Erica Natividad spoke to the Humane Society about the future gentle giant.
2:41
Small Businesses ask for relief from CRA over credit card fees
Small Businesses ask for relief from CRA over credit card fees

A small business owner says the CRA needs to revisit a tax issue when it comes to customers who pay with credit cards. He’s not alone. Pat Taney reports.
More Videos