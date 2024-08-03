Bus tours for Jasper residents whose properties were affected by fire to start Sunday

EDMONTON — Bus tours for evacuees from Jasper, Alta., to allow those whose homes were damaged or destroyed by a wildfire to see the damage first-hand will begin on Sunday.

Joe Zatylny with the Alberta Emergency Management Agency told an online news conference that the first tours will depart from Edmonton as well as Edson, Alta.

Zatylny cautions the tours are contingent on the wildfire situation in Jasper National Park remaining safe.

Thousands of people fled the town and park last week due to the fire, which eventually spread into the community and destroyed one-third of its buildings.

Registration for residents to take part in the tours was announced Friday, but a time for when they’d happen was still up in the air.

Zatylny says people who have registered will be contacted, and registration remains open.

Mental health, as well as support referral services, will be available during the tour to help people prepare for viewing the disaster site.

Zatylny says for safety, no one will be allowed to leave the buses while they are inside the national park.

He says planning continues for all evacuees to eventually return home.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published August 3, 2024.

The Canadian Press