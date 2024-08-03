Canada’s Auger-Aliassime falls short in men’s tennis bronze-medal match

Canadian Félix Auger-Aliassime fell short of an Olympic medal on Saturday, losing the bronze-medal match in men’s tennis to Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti 4-6, 6-1, 6-3 at Roland-Garros in Paris.

Montreal’s Auger-Aliassime had previously won bronze in mixed-doubles with teammate Gabriela Dabrowski.

Auger-Aliassime was broken in the match’s opening game, setting up the world No. 15 Italian to claim the first set. But the 19th-ranked Canadian came out flying in the second set, jumping out to a 3-0 lead, momentum he used to carry himself to a 6-1 win.

The third set was tight until Musetti broke Auger-Aliassime in the eighth game and then held serve to claim the medal.