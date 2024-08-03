Canada’s Auger-Aliassime falls short in men’s tennis bronze-medal match

Félix Auger-Aliassime
Félix Auger-Aliassime plays against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz during a men's tennis semifinal at the Summer Olympics, Friday, August 2, 2024 in Paris.

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted August 3, 2024 3:41 pm.

Last Updated August 3, 2024 3:45 pm.

Canadian Félix Auger-Aliassime fell short of an Olympic medal on Saturday, losing the bronze-medal match in men’s tennis to Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti 4-6, 6-1, 6-3 at Roland-Garros in Paris.

Montreal’s Auger-Aliassime had previously won bronze in mixed-doubles with teammate Gabriela Dabrowski.

Auger-Aliassime was broken in the match’s opening game, setting up the world No. 15 Italian to claim the first set. But the 19th-ranked Canadian came out flying in the second set, jumping out to a 3-0 lead, momentum he used to carry himself to a 6-1 win.

The third set was tight until Musetti broke Auger-Aliassime in the eighth game and then held serve to claim the medal.

Top Stories

Summer McIntosh sets Olympic record in winning third gold medal in swimming
Summer McIntosh sets Olympic record in winning third gold medal in swimming

Summer McIntosh is Canada's first triple gold medallist in an Olympic Games. The Toronto swimmer won her third gold in Paris with a victory in the 200-metre individual medley in an Olympic-record time...

18m ago

Canada eliminated in women's soccer with loss to Germany in penalty kicks
Canada eliminated in women's soccer with loss to Germany in penalty kicks

Canada will not defend its gold medal in women's soccer after falling to Germany 4-2 in penalty kicks on Saturday. More to come

breaking

1m ago

Motorcyclist dies after collision with vehicle in Corso Italia
Motorcyclist dies after collision with vehicle in Corso Italia

A motorcyclist has died after a collision with another vehicle early Saturday morning in Corso Italia. Toronto police were called to St. Clair Avenue and Dufferin Street around 1:20 a.m. for a collision...

3h ago

Driver arrested for alleged impaired driving after hitting pedestrian near Oakwood Village
Driver arrested for alleged impaired driving after hitting pedestrian near Oakwood Village

A driver has been taken into custody after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Oakwood Village. Police were called to Glenholme and Eglinton Avenues around 1:40 a.m. for reports of a collision. A...

53m ago

