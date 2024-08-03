Chicken parade prompts changes to proposed restrictions in Iowa’s capital city

By The Associated Press

Posted August 3, 2024 3:51 pm.

Last Updated August 3, 2024 4:12 pm.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s capital city is establishing a new pecking order for backyard chickens and roosters after some of their diehard fans paraded around City Hall with some of their flocks on Monday.

City Manager Scott Sanders said in a statement issued Friday evening that he thinks the city can find a way to amend the proposed restrictions so they will “better serve the whole community,” including chicken owners. The proposal that got preliminary approval from the city council would have cut the number of birds allowed from 30 to 12 and ban the roosters that are disturbing the peace in some neighborhoods.

Chicken parade organizer Ed Fallon said the city seemed to be overreacting to a total of three complaints about chickens that were registered between the start of 2020 and June 2024. A small group of people holding chickens came out Monday to march from the Statehouse to City Hall.

Sanders said he asked Assistant City Manager Malcolm Hankins to draft an amendment that will be broadly accepted.

“After listening to Council Member concerns at the July 22 Council meeting, we believe there is a better path forward for an amendment to this ordinance at a later date,” Hankins said in the release.

The new rules should allow roosters but require the licensing of chickens and set up a process for dealing with nuisance animals that can’t contain their cock-a-doodle-dos.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Summer McIntosh sets Olympic record in winning third gold medal in swimming
Summer McIntosh sets Olympic record in winning third gold medal in swimming

Summer McIntosh is Canada's first triple gold medallist in an Olympic Games. The Toronto swimmer rallied in the last 50 metres to win the women's 200-metre individual medley in an Olympic-record time...

40m ago

Canada eliminated in women's soccer with loss to Germany in penalty kicks
Canada eliminated in women's soccer with loss to Germany in penalty kicks

The Canadian women's soccer team's memorable run at the Paris Olympics ended Saturday with a quarterfinal loss to Germany at Stade de Marseille. Germany outscored Canada 4-2 on penalty kicks after neither...

1h ago

3 teens face more than 20 charges in alleged home invasions targeting luxury vehicles
3 teens face more than 20 charges in alleged home invasions targeting luxury vehicles

Three teens, including a 14-year-old, are facing several charges in connection to a pair of home invasion robberies that targeted luxury vehicles. Peel police say just before 3 a.m. on August 1, four...

25m ago

Motorcyclist dies after collision with vehicle in Corso Italia
Motorcyclist dies after collision with vehicle in Corso Italia

A motorcyclist has died after a collision with another vehicle early Saturday morning in Corso Italia. Toronto police were called to St. Clair Avenue and Dufferin Street around 1:20 a.m. for a collision...

5h ago

Top Stories

Summer McIntosh sets Olympic record in winning third gold medal in swimming
Summer McIntosh sets Olympic record in winning third gold medal in swimming

Summer McIntosh is Canada's first triple gold medallist in an Olympic Games. The Toronto swimmer rallied in the last 50 metres to win the women's 200-metre individual medley in an Olympic-record time...

40m ago

Canada eliminated in women's soccer with loss to Germany in penalty kicks
Canada eliminated in women's soccer with loss to Germany in penalty kicks

The Canadian women's soccer team's memorable run at the Paris Olympics ended Saturday with a quarterfinal loss to Germany at Stade de Marseille. Germany outscored Canada 4-2 on penalty kicks after neither...

1h ago

3 teens face more than 20 charges in alleged home invasions targeting luxury vehicles
3 teens face more than 20 charges in alleged home invasions targeting luxury vehicles

Three teens, including a 14-year-old, are facing several charges in connection to a pair of home invasion robberies that targeted luxury vehicles. Peel police say just before 3 a.m. on August 1, four...

25m ago

Motorcyclist dies after collision with vehicle in Corso Italia
Motorcyclist dies after collision with vehicle in Corso Italia

A motorcyclist has died after a collision with another vehicle early Saturday morning in Corso Italia. Toronto police were called to St. Clair Avenue and Dufferin Street around 1:20 a.m. for a collision...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

1:54
Hot and mostly dry this weekend
Hot and mostly dry this weekend

Saturday starts off with some cloud cover and the chance of isolated storms before the sun returns in the afternoon. The humidity will make it feel closer to 40.

20h ago

2:13
Can JD Vance win over American voters?
Can JD Vance win over American voters?

JD Vance is off to a bit of a rocky start since being named Donald Trump's running mate. Julia Benbrook discusses whether Vance can recover, and who Kamala Harris might select as her VP candidate.

23h ago

0:46
Carjacking suspects tracked by YRP helicopter and arrested
Carjacking suspects tracked by YRP helicopter and arrested

Two suspects were tracked by a York Regional Police helicopter after an allege carjacking.
2:43
Pet profile: Meet Mercury!
Pet profile: Meet Mercury!

Two-month old Mercury is available for adoption at the Toronto Humane Society. Erica Natividad spoke to the Humane Society about the future gentle giant.
2:41
Small Businesses ask for relief from CRA over credit card fees
Small Businesses ask for relief from CRA over credit card fees

A small business owner says the CRA needs to revisit a tax issue when it comes to customers who pay with credit cards. He’s not alone. Pat Taney reports.
More Videos