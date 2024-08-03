Damian Warner’s Olympic medal hopes end with no height in pole vault

Damian Warner, of Canada, reacts in the decathlon discus throw at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France.
Damian Warner, of Canada, reacts in the decathlon discus throw at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (Matthias Schrader/AP Photo)

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted August 3, 2024 8:53 am.

Last Updated August 3, 2024 9:22 am.

One of Canada’s best bets for Olympic gold is out of medal contention after a stunning result.

Decathlete Damian Warner didn’t record a height in the pole vault, faulting on all three attempts at 4.60 metres in the eighth event of the competition on Saturday in Paris. The Canadian was second in the overall standings entering the event.

Warner won Olympic gold in Tokyo three years ago and bronze in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro.

Related:

The native of London, Ont. improved to second place from fourth in the first two events Saturday, finishing first in the 110-metre hurdles and sixth in the discus to close within 78 points of leader Leo Neugebauer of Germany.

But disaster struck in the pole vault, where Warner has a personal best of 4.80 metres.

Canada was expected to be a double medal contender in decathlon, but reigning world champion Pierce LePage had to drop out with a back injury.

Warner’s medal chances seemed to increase on the eve of the competition when world-record holder Kevin Mayer of France dropped out with a hamstring injury.

Minutes before Warner faulted out, the same thing happened to Norway’s Sander Skotheim, who was in third place.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Motorcyclist dies after collision with vehicle, driver involved allegedly fled the scene in Corso Italia
Motorcyclist dies after collision with vehicle, driver involved allegedly fled the scene in Corso Italia

A motorcyclist has died after a collision with another vehicle early Saturday morning in Corso Italia. Toronto police were called to St. Clair Avenue and Dufferin Street around 1:20 a.m. for a collision...

1h ago

Driver arrested for alleged impaired driving after hitting pedestrian near Oakwood Village
Driver arrested for alleged impaired driving after hitting pedestrian near Oakwood Village

A driver has been taken into custody after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Oakwood Village. Police were called to Glenholme and Eglinton Avenues around 1:40 a.m. for reports of a collision. A...

1h ago

Canada captures silver in women's eight rowing
Canada captures silver in women's eight rowing

If the Canadian women's eight rowing team couldn't defend its gold, it will certainly take the next best thing. Three years after winning the event in Tokyo, Canada took silver on Saturday in Paris,...

2h ago

Man injured in shooting at Polson Pier
Man injured in shooting at Polson Pier

A man has been taken to hospital after a shooting at Polson Pier early Saturday morning. Police were called to Cherry and Polson Streets just after 2 a.m. for reports someone had been shot. The victim,...

2h ago

Top Stories

Motorcyclist dies after collision with vehicle, driver involved allegedly fled the scene in Corso Italia
Motorcyclist dies after collision with vehicle, driver involved allegedly fled the scene in Corso Italia

A motorcyclist has died after a collision with another vehicle early Saturday morning in Corso Italia. Toronto police were called to St. Clair Avenue and Dufferin Street around 1:20 a.m. for a collision...

1h ago

Driver arrested for alleged impaired driving after hitting pedestrian near Oakwood Village
Driver arrested for alleged impaired driving after hitting pedestrian near Oakwood Village

A driver has been taken into custody after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Oakwood Village. Police were called to Glenholme and Eglinton Avenues around 1:40 a.m. for reports of a collision. A...

1h ago

Canada captures silver in women's eight rowing
Canada captures silver in women's eight rowing

If the Canadian women's eight rowing team couldn't defend its gold, it will certainly take the next best thing. Three years after winning the event in Tokyo, Canada took silver on Saturday in Paris,...

2h ago

Man injured in shooting at Polson Pier
Man injured in shooting at Polson Pier

A man has been taken to hospital after a shooting at Polson Pier early Saturday morning. Police were called to Cherry and Polson Streets just after 2 a.m. for reports someone had been shot. The victim,...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

0:46
Carjacking suspects tracked by YRP helicopter and arrested
Carjacking suspects tracked by YRP helicopter and arrested

Two suspects were tracked by a York Regional Police helicopter after an allege carjacking.

18h ago

2:43
Pet profile: Meet Mercury!
Pet profile: Meet Mercury!

Two-month old Mercury is available for adoption at the Toronto Humane Society. Erica Natividad spoke to the Humane Society about the future gentle giant.

18h ago

2:41
Small Businesses ask for relief from CRA over credit card fees
Small Businesses ask for relief from CRA over credit card fees

A small business owner says the CRA needs to revisit a tax issue when it comes to customers who pay with credit cards. He’s not alone. Pat Taney reports.

20h ago

2:16
Toronto’s Caribbean Carnival weekend kicks off with annual King and Queen showcase
Toronto’s Caribbean Carnival weekend kicks off with annual King and Queen showcase

North America’s largest Caribbean carnival returns! As Jazan Grewal reports, the King and Queen showcase is just one of the many events taking place ahead of the annual parade on Saturday.
0:33
Two injured after U-Haul crashes in Rexdale home
Two injured after U-Haul crashes in Rexdale home

Two men have been hospitalized after a truck crashed into the front window of a Rexdale home on Thursday night.

More Videos