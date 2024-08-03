Death toll from apartment block collapse in Russia’s Ural Mountains reaches 10 as search ends

In this photo released by the Telegram channel of the head of Nizhny Tagil Vladislav Pinyaev on Thursday, August 1, 2024, Russian Emergency Ministry workers are seen near a multi-storey building partially collapsed presumably due to gas explosion in Nizhny Tagil, 1400km (870mi) east from Moscow, Sverdlovsk region, Russia. Three people have reportedly been rescued from under the rubble, information about the victims is being clarified.

By The Associated Press

Posted August 3, 2024 8:22 am.

Last Updated August 3, 2024 8:26 am.

MOSCOW (AP) — A total of 10 people died after an apartment block in Russia’s Ural Mountains partially collapsed following a gas explosion earlier this week, Russia’s Emergency Ministry said on Saturday, announcing the completion of a search and rescue operation after two days.

Five of those killed were children, the ministry said. Another 15 people, including seven children, have been rescued, according to officials.

Photos published by Russian news agencies this week showed a large part of the five-story prefab building in the industrial city of Nizhny Tagil leveled.

According to Russia’s Emergencies Ministry, the explosion of a natural gas tank was the likely cause. Residents of neighboring blocks told Russian news outlets that they heard a loud blast immediately before the collapse on Thursday.

The rescue operation involved heavy equipment and over 550 emergency workers, the ministry said.

Russian law enforcement launched a criminal probe into the incident, suspecting a health and safety failure.

Authorities in Nizhny Tagil declared a day of mourning on Saturday.

