Driver arrested for alleged impaired driving after hitting pedestrian near Oakwood Village

A driver has been taken into custody after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Oakwood Village.

Police were called to Glenholme and Eglinton Avenues around 1:40 a.m. for reports of a collision.

A man, believed to be in his 30s, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, Toronto paramedics say.

The driver has been arrested for alleged impaired driving.

The intersection is closed to traffic as police investigate.