Summer McIntosh sets Olympic record in winning third gold medal in swimming

Summer McIntosh of Canada
Summer McIntosh of Canada, competes in the women's 200-meter individual medley semifinal at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Sportsnet Staff and The Canadian Press

Posted August 3, 2024 2:39 pm.

Last Updated August 3, 2024 3:36 pm.

Summer McIntosh is Canada’s first triple gold medallist in an Olympic Games.

The Toronto swimmer won her third gold in Paris with a victory in the 200-metre individual medley in an Olympic-record time of two minutes 6.56 seconds.

She also won the 400-metre medley and the 200-metre butterfly.

Kate Douglass of the United States was second, and Australia’s Kaylee McKeown third.

Alex Walsh of the U.S. appeared to win silver before being disqualified.

McIntosh’s medal was also her fourth in Paris after a silver medal in the 400-metre freestyle to kick off the meet.

She matched swim teammate Penny Oleksiak’s record of four medals at a Summer Games.

McIntosh could do one medal better if she races the medley relay in Sunday’s swimming finale in Paris.

It’s the third medal of the day for Canada in the pool after both Joshua Liendo and Ilya Kharun won silver and bronze, respectively, in the men’s 100-metre butterfly.

It was Kharun’s second medal of the meet after he took bronze in the 200-metre butterfly. That medal was Canada’s first in trip to the Olympic podium in men’s swimming since 2012.

Linedo just missed a medal on Friday, finishing fourth in the 50-metre freestyle.

It’s the first time since the 1976 Montreal Olympics that Canada has won two medals in a single event at the Summer Games.

