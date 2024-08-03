Man wanted for attempted murder after alleged hammer attack in Parkdale

Toronto police are searching for a 44-year-old man in connection with a vicious attack on another person in Parkdale.

Investigators say a man and another person got into an argument in the area of Queen Street West and King Street West just after 9 a.m. on Saturday.

The man then allegedly assaulted the other person with a hammer before fleeing the scene.

The victim was taken to hospital suffering from serious injuries.

Police say Warren Dwyer is wanted for attempted murder. He’s described as five-foot-10, 175 pounds wiht a thin build, short brown hair and grey eyes. He has a tattoo of a chain around his neck. He was last seen wearing a dark hooded jacket, dark pants and white running shoes.