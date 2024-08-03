Russia reports Ukrainian drone barrage on its regions. Kyiv says it hit an airfield

By The Associated Press

Posted August 3, 2024 6:31 am.

Last Updated August 3, 2024 7:12 am.

Russian officials on Saturday said Ukrainian forces overnight targeted multiple Russian regions with a massive drone barrage.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said in a statement that its air defense systems “intercepted and destroyed” a total of 75 drones over a number of regions that lie on the border with Ukraine or not far from it, including Belgorod, Krasnodar, Kursk, Oryol, Rostov, Voronezh, and the Ryazan region deeper inside Russia. One of those drones was also shot down over the Azov sea, the statement said.

Thirty-six drones were destroyed over the Rostov region, according to the ministry. Rostov Gov. Vasily Golubev said in an online statement, however, that the region was attacked by a total of 55 drones. He didn’t specify how many of these were intercepted and how many hit the targets, saying only that “warehouse facilities” in the Morozovsk and Kamensky districts sustained damage in the attack.

Ukraine’s General Staff said Saturday in a Facebook post that its forces struck an airfield in Morozovsk, hitting ammunition depots with guided air bombs, as well as fuel depots in the Belgorod, Kursk and Rostov regions.

Belgorod Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov confirmed that an oil depot was hit in his region. He said one of the tanks exploded and caught fire, but it was swiftly put out.

In the Oryol region, two drones crashed into a residential high-rise building, causing a brief fire, Oryol Gov. Andrei Klychkov said. One person sought medical assistance in the aftermath of the attack, he said.

Ukraine’s Air Forces, in the meantime, said on Saturday that Russia overnight attacked Ukraine with 29 Shahed drones and four missiles.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down 24 drones over nine regions of the country, Air Force commander Mykola Oleshchuk said in an online statement. It wasn’t clear from his statement whether the missiles were intercepted as well or what damage the attack caused.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada captures silver in women's eight rowing
Canada captures silver in women's eight rowing

If the Canadian women's eight rowing team couldn't defend its gold, it will certainly take the next best thing. Three years after winning the event in Tokyo, Canada took silver on Saturday in Paris,...

53m ago

Man injured in shooting at Polson Pier
Man injured in shooting at Polson Pier

A man has been taken to hospital after a shooting at Polson Pier early Saturday morning. Police were called to Cherry and Polson Streets just after 2 a.m. for reports someone had been shot. The victim,...

32m ago

Driver arrested for alleged impaired driving after hitting pedestrian near Oakwood Village
Driver arrested for alleged impaired driving after hitting pedestrian near Oakwood Village

A driver has been taken into custody after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Oakwood Village. Police were called to Glenholme and Eglinton Avenues around 1:40 a.m. for reports of a collision. A...

3m ago

Motorcyclist dies after collision with vehicle, driver involved allegedly fled the scene in Corso Italia
Motorcyclist dies after collision with vehicle, driver involved allegedly fled the scene in Corso Italia

A motorcyclist has died after a collision with another vehicle early Saturday morning in Corso Italia. Toronto police were called to St. Clair Avenue and Dufferin Street around 1:20 a.m. for a collision...

50m ago

Top Stories

Canada captures silver in women's eight rowing
Canada captures silver in women's eight rowing

If the Canadian women's eight rowing team couldn't defend its gold, it will certainly take the next best thing. Three years after winning the event in Tokyo, Canada took silver on Saturday in Paris,...

53m ago

Man injured in shooting at Polson Pier
Man injured in shooting at Polson Pier

A man has been taken to hospital after a shooting at Polson Pier early Saturday morning. Police were called to Cherry and Polson Streets just after 2 a.m. for reports someone had been shot. The victim,...

32m ago

Driver arrested for alleged impaired driving after hitting pedestrian near Oakwood Village
Driver arrested for alleged impaired driving after hitting pedestrian near Oakwood Village

A driver has been taken into custody after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Oakwood Village. Police were called to Glenholme and Eglinton Avenues around 1:40 a.m. for reports of a collision. A...

3m ago

Motorcyclist dies after collision with vehicle, driver involved allegedly fled the scene in Corso Italia
Motorcyclist dies after collision with vehicle, driver involved allegedly fled the scene in Corso Italia

A motorcyclist has died after a collision with another vehicle early Saturday morning in Corso Italia. Toronto police were called to St. Clair Avenue and Dufferin Street around 1:20 a.m. for a collision...

50m ago

Most Watched Today

0:46
Carjacking suspects tracked by YRP helicopter and arrested
Carjacking suspects tracked by YRP helicopter and arrested

Two suspects were tracked by a York Regional Police helicopter after an allege carjacking.

16h ago

2:43
Pet profile: Meet Mercury!
Pet profile: Meet Mercury!

Two-month old Mercury is available for adoption at the Toronto Humane Society. Erica Natividad spoke to the Humane Society about the future gentle giant.

16h ago

2:41
Small Businesses ask for relief from CRA over credit card fees
Small Businesses ask for relief from CRA over credit card fees

A small business owner says the CRA needs to revisit a tax issue when it comes to customers who pay with credit cards. He’s not alone. Pat Taney reports.

18h ago

2:16
Toronto’s Caribbean Carnival weekend kicks off with annual King and Queen showcase
Toronto’s Caribbean Carnival weekend kicks off with annual King and Queen showcase

North America’s largest Caribbean carnival returns! As Jazan Grewal reports, the King and Queen showcase is just one of the many events taking place ahead of the annual parade on Saturday.
0:33
Two injured after U-Haul crashes in Rexdale home
Two injured after U-Haul crashes in Rexdale home

Two men have been hospitalized after a truck crashed into the front window of a Rexdale home on Thursday night.

More Videos