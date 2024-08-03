Two men arrested following double-stabbing near Ontario Place
Posted August 3, 2024 9:39 pm.
Last Updated August 3, 2024 9:58 pm.
Two men have been injured following a double-stabbing near Ontario Place.
Police say they were called to New Brunswick Way and Lake Shore Boulevard West just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday for reports of a stabbing. When they arrived they found two men suffering from stab wounds.
Paramedics tell CityNews two people were taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Investigators say both men have been placed under arrest and they are not looking for any other suspects.