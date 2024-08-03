Vermont suffered millions in damage from this week’s flooding and will ask for federal help

FILE - A river flows past a damaged road in the aftermath of flash floods in Lyndonville, Vt., Wednesday, July 31, 2024. The toll of damage from recent flooding in Vermont exceeds $6 million, and the state is asking the federal government for help, officials said. (AP Photo/Dmitry Belyakov, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted August 3, 2024 8:08 am.

Last Updated August 3, 2024 8:12 am.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The toll of damage from recent flooding in Vermont exceeds $6 million, and the state is asking the federal government for help, officials said.

Vermont residents dealt with heavy flooding that damaged homes and infrastructure earlier this week and came on the heels of wider flooding in the state. Republican Gov. Phil Scott said Friday the state is asking the Federal Emergency Management Agency for assistance in several counties.

A very early assessment found damage to public infrastructure exceeding $6 million, well above the threshold for a federal disaster declaration, Vermont officials said.

“Many of the communities impacted by the July 30-31 storms were still cleaning up from flooding less than a month ago,” Scott said. “This intense rainstorm devastated homes, businesses, roads, bridges, culverts and other public infrastructure.”

A federal disaster declaration would provide reimbursement to communities for storm repair and response. Vermont officials are asking residents to report damage to the state so it can make the best case possible for federal aid.

The recent flooding in Vermont has undone cleanup and recovery work that followed flooding just a few weeks ago, Scott has said. Scientists have said stronger, more persistent storms fueled by a warming world are among the factors causing the mountainous state to suffer more flooding.

The flooding that occurred earlier in July stemmed from the remnants of Hurricane Beryl.

The Associated Press



Top Stories

Canada captures silver in women's eight rowing
Canada captures silver in women's eight rowing

If the Canadian women's eight rowing team couldn't defend its gold, it will certainly take the next best thing. Three years after winning the event in Tokyo, Canada took silver on Saturday in Paris,...

55m ago

Man injured in shooting at Polson Pier
Man injured in shooting at Polson Pier

A man has been taken to hospital after a shooting at Polson Pier early Saturday morning. Police were called to Cherry and Polson Streets just after 2 a.m. for reports someone had been shot. The victim,...

33m ago

Driver arrested for alleged impaired driving after hitting pedestrian near Oakwood Village
Driver arrested for alleged impaired driving after hitting pedestrian near Oakwood Village

A driver has been taken into custody after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Oakwood Village. Police were called to Glenholme and Eglinton Avenues around 1:40 a.m. for reports of a collision. A...

4m ago

Motorcyclist dies after collision with vehicle, driver involved allegedly fled the scene in Corso Italia
Motorcyclist dies after collision with vehicle, driver involved allegedly fled the scene in Corso Italia

A motorcyclist has died after a collision with another vehicle early Saturday morning in Corso Italia. Toronto police were called to St. Clair Avenue and Dufferin Street around 1:20 a.m. for a collision...

51m ago

