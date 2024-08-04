Calgary firefighter dies on duty in Jasper National Park

A Calgary firefighter has died battling a blaze north of Jasper, Mounties say.

RCMP said in a news release that they learned Saturday that the 24-year-old man, who is an Alberta Wildland Employee, was seriously injured by a falling tree while fighting an active fire.

The man was taken from the scene by STARS and was later declared deceased.

Police say the Calgary man is based out of the Rocky Mountain House Fire Base.

Occupational Health and Safety has been informed and will be investigating his death.

“RCMP wish to express our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and co-workers of the deceased,” Mounties said.

Many took to social media to share their grief, including fellow firefighters, who filled social media with posts calling it heartbreaking news.

Alberta Minister of Forestry and Parks Todd Loewen was among them, calling the man a hero with an “unwavering commitment to safeguarding our communities.”

I am devastated to learn today of the tragic loss of one of our valued Alberta Wildland firefighters, serving the province in the Jasper area.

My heart goes out to the family and friends of this front-line hero who had a unwavering commitment to safeguarding our communities.

Our… — Todd Loewen (@dtloewen) August 4, 2024

Premier Danielle Smith also shared her remorse over the loss.

“We are forever grateful for the courageous wildland firefighters who risk their lives every day to protect others,” her post on X reads.