TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Toronto home sales

The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board will release its July home sales figures on Tuesday. Sales declined 16.4 per cent in June from the year before, while the average selling price slid 1.6 per cent.

Air Canada earnings

Air Canada will report its second-quarter financial results on Wednesday. Last month, the country’s biggest airline lowered its 2024 earnings forecast, saying its planes have not been as full as expected this summer due in part to tough competition in international markets.

Shopify earnings

The Ottawa-based e-commerce giant will release its second-quarter results on Wednesday. It saw a US$273 million net loss in its first quarter, but revenue was up 23 per cent during the same period.

SaltWire and Halifax Herald hearing

Newspaper publishers SaltWire Network Inc. and the Halifax Herald Ltd. are expected to appear Thursday in court, where they are seeking permission to be sold to Postmedia Network Inc. SaltWire and the Herald were granted court-ordered protection from creditors who were owed more than $90 million in March.

Jobs report

Statistics Canada will release its latest reading on the job market on Friday, when it publishes its labour force survey for July. The Canadian economy lost 1,400 jobs in June as the unemployment rate climbed to its highest level in more than two years.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 4, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:AC, TSX:SHOP)

The Canadian Press