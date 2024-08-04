G7 foreign ministers say ‘no country stands to gain’ from rising Middle East tensions

Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Jolie and her G7 counterparts have issued a joint statement calling for a de-escalation of tensions in the Middle East. Joly speaks with reporters in the foyer of the House of Commons before Question Period, Tuesday, May 21, 2024 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 4, 2024 7:01 pm.

Last Updated August 4, 2024 7:12 pm.

OTTAWA — Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Jolie and her G7 counterparts have issued a joint statement calling for a de-escalation of tensions in the Middle East.

The foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States issued the statement, along with the High Representative of the European Union.

The statement, which was released Sunday by Global Affairs Canada, says the ministers are expressing their “deep concern at the heightened level of tension in the Middle East, which threatens to ignite a broader conflict in the region.”

It urges all parties to refrain from retaliatory violence, saying “No country or nation stands to gain from a further escalation in the Middle East.”

Fears of an all-out regional war in the Middle East are mounting after the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for Wednesday’s attack but suspicion quickly fell on Israel, which vowed to kill Haniyeh and other Hamas leaders over the group’s Oct. 7 attack on Israel that sparked the war in Gaza.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published August 4, 2024

–With files from The Associated Press

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ethan Katzberg wins gold in men's hammer throw at Paris Olympics
Ethan Katzberg wins gold in men's hammer throw at Paris Olympics

Ethan Katzberg captured a historic gold medal for Canada in the men's hammer throw at the Paris Olympics on Sunday. The 22-year-old reigning world champion from Nanaimo, B.C., literally put the hammer...

1h ago

Off-duty Toronto police officer shot during arrest after recognizing wanted man in King West
Off-duty Toronto police officer shot during arrest after recognizing wanted man in King West

An off-duty Toronto police officer is recovering at home after being shot during an arrest in King West after he recognized a wanted man late Saturday night. Det. Brandon Price said the off-duty officer...

41m ago

Canada's Andre De Grasse eliminated in men's 100-m semifinals
Canada's Andre De Grasse eliminated in men's 100-m semifinals

Andre De Grasse's Olympic medal streak is over. Six-for-six hitting the podium at the Summer Games entering Paris, the Canadian was eliminated in the semifinals of the men's 100 metres on Sunday. De...

2h ago

Summer McIntosh just misses fifth Olympic medal as Canada comes fourth in relay
Summer McIntosh just misses fifth Olympic medal as Canada comes fourth in relay

It wasn't Summer McIntosh's speciality, but she almost pulled off another dramatic medal swim at the Olympics. McIntosh, swimming the freestyle anchor leg, fell just short of bronze as Canada finished...

5h ago

Top Stories

Ethan Katzberg wins gold in men's hammer throw at Paris Olympics
Ethan Katzberg wins gold in men's hammer throw at Paris Olympics

Ethan Katzberg captured a historic gold medal for Canada in the men's hammer throw at the Paris Olympics on Sunday. The 22-year-old reigning world champion from Nanaimo, B.C., literally put the hammer...

1h ago

Off-duty Toronto police officer shot during arrest after recognizing wanted man in King West
Off-duty Toronto police officer shot during arrest after recognizing wanted man in King West

An off-duty Toronto police officer is recovering at home after being shot during an arrest in King West after he recognized a wanted man late Saturday night. Det. Brandon Price said the off-duty officer...

41m ago

Canada's Andre De Grasse eliminated in men's 100-m semifinals
Canada's Andre De Grasse eliminated in men's 100-m semifinals

Andre De Grasse's Olympic medal streak is over. Six-for-six hitting the podium at the Summer Games entering Paris, the Canadian was eliminated in the semifinals of the men's 100 metres on Sunday. De...

2h ago

Summer McIntosh just misses fifth Olympic medal as Canada comes fourth in relay
Summer McIntosh just misses fifth Olympic medal as Canada comes fourth in relay

It wasn't Summer McIntosh's speciality, but she almost pulled off another dramatic medal swim at the Olympics. McIntosh, swimming the freestyle anchor leg, fell just short of bronze as Canada finished...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

1:01
Taste of India at Nathan Phillips Square
Taste of India at Nathan Phillips Square

Toronto's biggest Indian food festival is back at Nathan Phillips Square this weekend with over 900 artists performing and more than 100 food and craft vendors.

23h ago

3:00
Fare dodging persists at TTC station despite crackdown
Fare dodging persists at TTC station despite crackdown

The TTC recently announced it would be ramping up enforcement against riders evading fares at Eglinton station. David Zura with how fare dodging is still persisting.

23h ago

0:37
Food Truck Festival in support of SickKids Hospital
Food Truck Festival in support of SickKids Hospital

If you're looking to find a new favourite food, you can spend the weekend at Woodbine Park where more than 40 food trucks are offering up delicious dishes in support of The Hospital for Sick Children.

23h ago

1:49
Hot and humid start to long weekend
Hot and humid start to long weekend

Sunday starts off sunny and humid before a mix of sun and cloud arrive late in the afternoon with a slight chance of showers or even a thunderstorm.
2:33
Revellers jump and wave at the 2024 Toronto Caribbean Carnival
Revellers jump and wave at the 2024 Toronto Caribbean Carnival

The revellers are out to jump and wave! The vibes are high as the 2024 Carribbean Carnival returns to Toronto. Afua Baah has the details.
More Videos