Health Canada recalling Gerber brand baby cereal due to possible Cronobacter

Gerber brand Oat Banana & Mango Baby Cereal
By The Canadian Press

Posted August 4, 2024 7:37 pm.

Last Updated August 4, 2024 7:55 pm.

Health Canada has issued a recall for Gerber brand Oat Banana & Mango Baby Cereal due to possible Cronobacter contamination.

The affected products were sold online and in stores in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario, Quebec, Saskatchewan and possibly other provinces and territories.

The cereal was sold in 227 g packages with a best-before date of May 30, 2025.

Health Canada says people should not consume the recalled product and should throw it out or return it to the location where it was purchased.

The agency says food contaminated with Cronobacter may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick, and in rare cases it can cause serious or fatal infections.

It adds the bacteria can be especially harmful to newborns, and has been associated with severe intestinal infections and blood poisoning.

Top Stories

Two people seriously injured in North York stabbing
Two people seriously injured in North York stabbing

One person is in custody after two people were seriously injured in a North York stabbing. Police were called to a home on Resolution Crescent near Don Mills Road and Finch Avenue East just before 6:30...

11m ago

Ethan Katzberg wins gold in men's hammer throw at Paris Olympics
Ethan Katzberg wins gold in men's hammer throw at Paris Olympics

Ethan Katzberg captured a historic gold medal for Canada in the men's hammer throw at the Paris Olympics on Sunday. The 22-year-old reigning world champion from Nanaimo, B.C., literally put the hammer...

2h ago

Off-duty Toronto police officer shot during arrest after recognizing wanted man in King West
Off-duty Toronto police officer shot during arrest after recognizing wanted man in King West

An off-duty Toronto police officer is recovering at home after being shot during an arrest in King West after he recognized a wanted man late Saturday night. Det. Brandon Price said the off-duty officer...

2h ago

Liberals borrow 'weird' tactic from Democrats in latest attack on Pierre Poilievre
Liberals borrow 'weird' tactic from Democrats in latest attack on Pierre Poilievre

OTTAWA — In a bid to import what some might call American-style politics, the Liberals are labelling federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre "weird" with a new line of attack borrowed from the United...

3h ago

