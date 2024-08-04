Meet Wisin – Mexico’s latest viral meme and the ‘puppy luchador’

Wisin the “puppy luchador”, is embraced by a child as he greets fans at a lucha libre event at the Institute of Youth, in Mexico City, Thursday, July 25, 2024. Wisin was originally created by the institute to motivate children to exercise, however his character has evolved into a viral meme across Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

By Mariana Martínez Barba, The Associated Press

Posted August 4, 2024 12:30 am.

Last Updated August 4, 2024 12:42 am.

MEXICO CITY (AP) — In a youth center’s parking lot in Mexico City’s Tacuba neighborhood, Baha Men’s iconic song “Who Let the Dogs Out” blares through a pair of large speakers. As the infectious melody reaches a crowd of over 100 people they all begin to chant, “Wisin, Wisin, Wisin!”

Quickly, a giant, fluffy creature descends three flights of stairs, firing up fans as he prances around the perimeter of a wrestling ring. Kids run to give him a tight embrace, while parents offer him high fives. A woman holds up a sign that says, “Wisin I love you!” adorned with paw prints.

With floppy ears and a tail on his costume coming unstitched after all the wrestling, Wisin the “puppy luchador” has captured the imagination of fans across Mexico.

Since the early summer, videos of a wrestler dressed as a puppy brawling in “lucha libre” matches has been making the rounds on Mexican social media. Though the popular Mexican form of wrestling has been around for decades, Wisin came onto the fighting scene only a few months ago.

Lucha libre has suffered in recent years, especially during the coronavirus pandemic, when almost all matches were cancelled, and an unusually high number of wrestlers died of COVID-19. Wrestling, the second most-followed sport in the country, also fell victim to drug cartel violence in 2022.

Wisin was originally created by the Institute of Youth in Mexico City to motivate children to exercise. However, his character quickly evolved into a viral meme across Instagram, TikTok, and X.

One of the first videos of Wisin to emerge showed him wrestling at the same youth center in early May, soaring onto the ring, clocking 1 million views on X.

Another fan video edit with over 500,000 likes has a tongue-in-cheek caption that reads, “My psychologist: A puppy luchador doesn’t exist.” The video then proceeds to show proof of Wisin waving at fans and backflipping into an opponent.

Mexico has a history of taking everyday characters and turning them into offbeat but wildly popular memes that often translate into the physical world. In 2022, Mexican music fans converted the mascot of a nationwide pharmacy, Dr. Simi, into plush toys to throw at their favorite artists.

Similarly, Wisin’s popularity has skyrocketed in real life. His fights draw fans of all ages — Mexican children and adults alike. Given that lucha libre bouts are mostly dominated by older male fans, he’ has created a space for kids to enjoy the spectacle.

At Wisin’s latest fight, Juan Carlos Naviera Torres, 35, waited on the sidelines with his 6-year-old son, Jose Isaac. Torres had a smile across his face while his son clutched a small puppy bag he brought in support of Wisin. “I’ve enjoyed lucha libre since I was young, now my son can enjoy it, too,” he said.

“I think he (Wisin) is an inspiration,” said Mitchelle Magdaleno, who brought her toddler to the match. “I haven’t seen him fight yet, but I know he’s good.”

Joined by his fellow luchadores “Andy Panda” and “Gravity,” Wisin was ready to fight against another trio of opponents.

As the rain poured and the crowd dispersed, Wisin didn’t back off. He climbed onto the side of the ring, flying into the air to pummel his rival to the ground. “One, two, three!” screamed the referee as Wisin pinned his foe. He made a celebratory run around the ring — the “puppy luchador” was victorious again.

Mariana Martínez Barba, The Associated Press






Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Two men arrested following double-stabbing near Ontario Place
Two men arrested following double-stabbing near Ontario Place

Two men have been injured following a double-stabbing near Ontario Place. Police say they were called to New Brunswick Way and Lake Shore Boulevard West just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday for reports of...

1h ago

Summer McIntosh sets Olympic record in winning third gold medal in swimming
Summer McIntosh sets Olympic record in winning third gold medal in swimming

Summer McIntosh is Canada's first triple gold medallist in an Olympic Games. The Toronto swimmer rallied in the last 50 metres to win the women's 200-metre individual medley in an Olympic-record time...

7h ago

Man wanted for attempted murder after alleged hammer attack in Parkdale
Man wanted for attempted murder after alleged hammer attack in Parkdale

Toronto police are searching for a 44-year-old man in connection with a vicious attack on another person in Parkdale. Investigators say a man and another person got into an argument in the area of Queen...

4h ago

3 teens face more than 20 charges in alleged home invasions targeting luxury vehicles
3 teens face more than 20 charges in alleged home invasions targeting luxury vehicles

Three teens, including a 14-year-old, are facing several charges in connection to a pair of home invasion robberies that targeted luxury vehicles. Peel police say just before 3 a.m. on August 1, four...

8h ago

Top Stories

Two men arrested following double-stabbing near Ontario Place
Two men arrested following double-stabbing near Ontario Place

Two men have been injured following a double-stabbing near Ontario Place. Police say they were called to New Brunswick Way and Lake Shore Boulevard West just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday for reports of...

1h ago

Summer McIntosh sets Olympic record in winning third gold medal in swimming
Summer McIntosh sets Olympic record in winning third gold medal in swimming

Summer McIntosh is Canada's first triple gold medallist in an Olympic Games. The Toronto swimmer rallied in the last 50 metres to win the women's 200-metre individual medley in an Olympic-record time...

7h ago

Man wanted for attempted murder after alleged hammer attack in Parkdale
Man wanted for attempted murder after alleged hammer attack in Parkdale

Toronto police are searching for a 44-year-old man in connection with a vicious attack on another person in Parkdale. Investigators say a man and another person got into an argument in the area of Queen...

4h ago

3 teens face more than 20 charges in alleged home invasions targeting luxury vehicles
3 teens face more than 20 charges in alleged home invasions targeting luxury vehicles

Three teens, including a 14-year-old, are facing several charges in connection to a pair of home invasion robberies that targeted luxury vehicles. Peel police say just before 3 a.m. on August 1, four...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

1:49
Hot and humid start to long weekend
Hot and humid start to long weekend

Sunday starts off sunny and humid before a mix of sun and cloud arrive late in the afternoon with a slight chance of showers or even a thunderstorm.

6h ago

2:33
Revellers jump and wave at the 2024 Toronto Caribbean Carnival
Revellers jump and wave at the 2024 Toronto Caribbean Carnival

The revellers are out to jump and wave! The vibes are high as the 2024 Carribbean Carnival returns to Toronto. Afua Baah has the details.

6h ago

1:54
Hot and mostly dry this weekend
Hot and mostly dry this weekend

Saturday starts off with some cloud cover and the chance of isolated storms before the sun returns in the afternoon. The humidity will make it feel closer to 40.

2:13
Can JD Vance win over American voters?
Can JD Vance win over American voters?

JD Vance is off to a bit of a rocky start since being named Donald Trump's running mate. Julia Benbrook discusses whether Vance can recover, and who Kamala Harris might select as her VP candidate.
2:19
Toronto Caribbean Carnival prepares for 57th annual grand parade
Toronto Caribbean Carnival prepares for 57th annual grand parade

Lakeshore Boulevard will soon be transformed with music, colours and incredible costumes. As Catalina Gillies explains, crews were working all day at Exhibition Place to prepare for the Toronto Caribbean Carnival’s main event the Grand Parade.
More Videos