Albania’s governing Socialist Party wins mayoral poll in a town with ethnic Greek minority

FILE - Fredis Beleris listens to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis during their meeting at Maximos Mansion in Athens, Monday, July 15, 2024. Albanians in the southwestern town of Himara are to vote Sunday for a new mayor after their previous choice, Fredis Beleris, a member of the country's ethnic Greek minority, was stripped of his title, convicted and imprisoned on vote-buying charges in what he and neighboring Greece have claimed was a politically motivated case. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris, File)

By Llazar Semini, The Associated Press

Posted August 5, 2024 1:46 am.

Last Updated August 5, 2024 1:56 am.

QEPARO, Albania (AP) — Preliminary results Monday showed Albania’s governing Socialist Party candidate Vangjel Tavo won the mayoral election in the southwestern town of Himara after the previous mayor was removed in a case that has sparked tensions with Greece.

Results at the Central Election Commission showed Tavo won 58.62% of Sunday’s votes, while 41.38% went to Petraq Gjikuria from the Together We Win 10-party coalition that includes the main opposition’s center-right Democratic Party of former Prime Minister Sali Berisha and the left-wing Freedom Party of former President Ilir Meta.

The early election was held in Himara, 220 kilometers (135 miles) southwest of the capital, Tirana, after the previous mayor, Fredis Beleris was stripped of his title, convicted and imprisoned on vote-buying charges. He and neighboring Greece have claimed his conviction was politically motivated. Albanian officials strongly reject those claims, citing the independence of the judiciary.

Beleris and the two mayoral candidates are members of the local ethnic Greek minority.

The case against Beleris has strained relations between Tirana and Athens, with Greece threatening to hold up Albania’s bid to join the European Union.

Sunday’s preliminary turnout tally was 37.61%, or more than 3% than last year, and the voting was held without any issues according to the CEC.

The Socialists currently dominate the Town Hall’s assembly.

The opposition complained that some 6,000 people were unable to vote due to expired identity cards. During the previous election, the commission allowed people with out-of-date IDs to vote upon the request of some political parties and a decision from the government. This year no such request was filed, according to CEC head Ilirjan Celibashi.

Former Interior Minister Taulant Balla said that despite his call on July 22 for a speedy two-day issuing of IDs, there was no response from Himara voters, especially those living in neighboring Greece.

The voting was held at the culmination of the tourist season with thousands of tourists in areas where the voting took place. Few were aware of the voting that was taking place.

Himara is populated with ethnic Greeks on what has been dubbed the Albanian Riviera, a coastal region with burgeoning tourist development that has been rife with property disputes.

In the aftermath of the fall of Albania’s communist regime in the early 1990s, property that had previously been seized by the state was distributed among residents. But this often led to disputes over ownership claims, and there have been allegations of ethnic bias in land distribution.

Beleris, 51, has claimed the case against him was an attempt by Socialist Party’s Prime Minister Edi Rama to retain control of Himara and its potential for lucrative future property development

In June, Beleris was elected to the European Parliament with Greece’s governing conservative party, and was given a five-day leave from prison to attend the parliament’s opening session in Strasbourg.

___

Follow Llazar Semini on X: https://x.com/lsemini

Llazar Semini, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Two people seriously injured in North York stabbing
Two people seriously injured in North York stabbing

One person is in custody after two people in their 60s were seriously injured in a North York stabbing. Police were called to a home on Resolution Crescent near Don Mills Road and Finch Avenue East...

3h ago

Police investigate 2 separate shootings minutes apart in North York
Police investigate 2 separate shootings minutes apart in North York

Police are investigating a pair of shootings that took place minutes apart in North York on Sunday night. Investigators say someone walked into Humber River Hospital near Wilson Avenue and Keele Street...

4h ago

Ethan Katzberg wins gold in men's hammer throw at Paris Olympics
Ethan Katzberg wins gold in men's hammer throw at Paris Olympics

Ethan Katzberg captured a historic gold medal for Canada in the men's hammer throw at the Paris Olympics on Sunday. The 22-year-old reigning world champion from Nanaimo, B.C., literally put the hammer...

8h ago

Off-duty Toronto police officer shot during arrest after recognizing wanted man in King West
Off-duty Toronto police officer shot during arrest after recognizing wanted man in King West

An off-duty Toronto police officer is recovering at home after being shot during an arrest in King West after he recognized a wanted man late Saturday night. Det. Brandon Price said the off-duty officer...

8h ago

Top Stories

Two people seriously injured in North York stabbing
Two people seriously injured in North York stabbing

One person is in custody after two people in their 60s were seriously injured in a North York stabbing. Police were called to a home on Resolution Crescent near Don Mills Road and Finch Avenue East...

3h ago

Police investigate 2 separate shootings minutes apart in North York
Police investigate 2 separate shootings minutes apart in North York

Police are investigating a pair of shootings that took place minutes apart in North York on Sunday night. Investigators say someone walked into Humber River Hospital near Wilson Avenue and Keele Street...

4h ago

Ethan Katzberg wins gold in men's hammer throw at Paris Olympics
Ethan Katzberg wins gold in men's hammer throw at Paris Olympics

Ethan Katzberg captured a historic gold medal for Canada in the men's hammer throw at the Paris Olympics on Sunday. The 22-year-old reigning world champion from Nanaimo, B.C., literally put the hammer...

8h ago

Off-duty Toronto police officer shot during arrest after recognizing wanted man in King West
Off-duty Toronto police officer shot during arrest after recognizing wanted man in King West

An off-duty Toronto police officer is recovering at home after being shot during an arrest in King West after he recognized a wanted man late Saturday night. Det. Brandon Price said the off-duty officer...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:54
Stormy start to holiday Monday
Stormy start to holiday Monday

Scattered showers and the risk of thunderstorms to begin the holiday Monday before sunny breaks and dryer weather moves in later in the day.

8h ago

2:21
Off-duty police officer shot in late night arrest of wanted man
Off-duty police officer shot in late night arrest of wanted man

An off-duty Toronto police officer is recovering at home after being shot during an arrest in King West after he recognized a wanted man late Saturday night.

5h ago

1:01
Taste of India at Nathan Phillips Square
Taste of India at Nathan Phillips Square

Toronto's biggest Indian food festival is back at Nathan Phillips Square this weekend with over 900 artists performing and more than 100 food and craft vendors.

3:00
Fare dodging persists at TTC station despite crackdown
Fare dodging persists at TTC station despite crackdown

The TTC recently announced it would be ramping up enforcement against riders evading fares at Eglinton station. David Zura with how fare dodging is still persisting.

0:37
Food Truck Festival in support of SickKids Hospital
Food Truck Festival in support of SickKids Hospital

If you're looking to find a new favourite food, you can spend the weekend at Woodbine Park where more than 40 food trucks are offering up delicious dishes in support of The Hospital for Sick Children.
More Videos